(KMAland) -- It's a busy Saturday on the KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full schedule.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Abraham Lincoln

AT Pella (Glenwood)

AT Beatrice (Falls City, Syracuse)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Barstow Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Plattsmouth at Omaha North Tournament 

Crete, Wahoo, Waverly at Ashland-Greenwood

Auburn Tournament (Falls City vs. Omaha Mercy, Southern/Diller-Odell vs. Auburn, Blair vs. Syracuse, Weeping Water vs. Raymond Central, Play out to 7th Place)

Douglas County West at Cass

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Clarinda Tournament 

-Pool A: Clarinda vs. West Central Valley, Nodaway Valley vs. West Central Valley, Clarinda vs. Nodaway Valley

-Pool B: Shenandoah vs. Sidney, Shenandoah vs. Tri-Center, Tri-Center vs. Sidney

-Bracket: 6-Team Double Elimination

Glenwood Tournament

-Round Robin: Glenwood, Underwood, Thomas Jefferson, Bellevue East, Gretna

Atlantic Tournament

-Round Robin: Atlantic, St. Albert, Treynor, Winterset, Knoxville

Iowa City High Tournament 

-Round Robin: Lewis Central, Iowa City High, Bettendorf, Dubuque Hempstead, Ankeny Centennial

Sioux City North Tournament 

-Round Robin: Denison-Schleswig, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, MOC-Floyd Valley, MVAOCOU

Missouri Valley Tournament 

-Round Robin: East Mills, Griswold, Missouri Valley, Riverside, Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK, Woodbine

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament 

-Pool A: AHSTW, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Panorama, Madrid

-Pool B: CAM, Ankeny Christian Academy, Collins-Maxwell, Ogden

-Bracket: 1A vs. 1B, 2A vs. 2B, 3A vs. 3B, 4A vs. 4B

South Central Calhoun Tournament

-Pool A: Audubon, South Central Calhoun, Belmond-Klemme, Perry

-Pool B: Manson-NW Webster, Pocahontas Area, Spencer, South Hamilton

-Championship Bracket: A1 vs. B2, A2 vs. B1, Winners

-Consolation Bracket: A3 vs. B3, A4 vs. B4

Ridge View Tournament

-Pool A: Ar-We-Va, Ridge View, Westwood, West Monona

-Pool B: OABCIG, East Sac County, MMCRU, Woodbury Central 

-Bracket: A1 vs. B2, B1 vs. A2, Winners

Ashland-Greenwood Triangular (Syracuse, Douglas County West)

Weeping Water Tournament 

-Pool A: Weeping Water, Lourdes Central Catholic, East Butler, Wilber-Clatonia

-Pool B: Conestoga, Sacred Heart, Humboldt-TRS, Yutan

-Bracket: 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th place matches 

Freeman Tournament (Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Sterling)

