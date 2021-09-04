(KMAland) -- It's a busy Saturday on the KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full schedule.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Abraham Lincoln
AT Pella (Glenwood)
AT Beatrice (Falls City, Syracuse)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Barstow Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Plattsmouth at Omaha North Tournament
Crete, Wahoo, Waverly at Ashland-Greenwood
Auburn Tournament (Falls City vs. Omaha Mercy, Southern/Diller-Odell vs. Auburn, Blair vs. Syracuse, Weeping Water vs. Raymond Central, Play out to 7th Place)
Douglas County West at Cass
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Clarinda Tournament
-Pool A: Clarinda vs. West Central Valley, Nodaway Valley vs. West Central Valley, Clarinda vs. Nodaway Valley
-Pool B: Shenandoah vs. Sidney, Shenandoah vs. Tri-Center, Tri-Center vs. Sidney
-Bracket: 6-Team Double Elimination
Glenwood Tournament
-Round Robin: Glenwood, Underwood, Thomas Jefferson, Bellevue East, Gretna
Atlantic Tournament
-Round Robin: Atlantic, St. Albert, Treynor, Winterset, Knoxville
Iowa City High Tournament
-Round Robin: Lewis Central, Iowa City High, Bettendorf, Dubuque Hempstead, Ankeny Centennial
Sioux City North Tournament
-Round Robin: Denison-Schleswig, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, MOC-Floyd Valley, MVAOCOU
Missouri Valley Tournament
-Round Robin: East Mills, Griswold, Missouri Valley, Riverside, Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK, Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament
-Pool A: AHSTW, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Panorama, Madrid
-Pool B: CAM, Ankeny Christian Academy, Collins-Maxwell, Ogden
-Bracket: 1A vs. 1B, 2A vs. 2B, 3A vs. 3B, 4A vs. 4B
South Central Calhoun Tournament
-Pool A: Audubon, South Central Calhoun, Belmond-Klemme, Perry
-Pool B: Manson-NW Webster, Pocahontas Area, Spencer, South Hamilton
-Championship Bracket: A1 vs. B2, A2 vs. B1, Winners
-Consolation Bracket: A3 vs. B3, A4 vs. B4
Ridge View Tournament
-Pool A: Ar-We-Va, Ridge View, Westwood, West Monona
-Pool B: OABCIG, East Sac County, MMCRU, Woodbury Central
-Bracket: A1 vs. B2, B1 vs. A2, Winners
Ashland-Greenwood Triangular (Syracuse, Douglas County West)
Weeping Water Tournament
-Pool A: Weeping Water, Lourdes Central Catholic, East Butler, Wilber-Clatonia
-Pool B: Conestoga, Sacred Heart, Humboldt-TRS, Yutan
-Bracket: 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th place matches
Freeman Tournament (Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Sterling)