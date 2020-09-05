KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln Meet at IWCC

Beatrice (NE) Meet

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Clarinda Tournament 

Clarinda vs. Sidney

Shenandoah vs. Nodaway Valley

Sidney vs. West Central Valley

Tri-Center vs. Nodaway Valley

Clarinda vs. West Central Valley

Tri-Center vs. Shenandoah

Nodaway Valley vs. West Central Valley

Sidney vs. Shenandoah

Clarinda vs. Tri-Center

4/5

3/6

1 vs. 4/5

2 vs. 3/6

Championship 

Atlantic Tournament (Round Robin)

Glenwood

St. Albert

Atlantic

Treynor

Underwood

Winterset

Sioux City North Tournament (Two Pools) 

Pool 1: Sioux City North, Sioux City West, LeMars, MVAOCOU

Pool 2: Denison-Schleswig, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, MOC-Floyd Valley

Missouri Valley Tournament (7-team bracket) 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Boyer Valley

Missouri Valley bye

Riverside vs. Woodbine

Griswold vs. East Mills

Ridge View Tournament 

Pool A: Ar-We-Va, East Sac County, Ridge View, Woodbury Central 

Pool B: MMCRU, West Monona, OABCIG, Westwood

Semifinals

Finals

Freeman (NE) Tournament  

Elmwood-Murdock (Pool A)

Johnson-Brock (Pool B)

Sterling (Pool B)

Others: Mead, Freeman, Pawnee City (Pool A); Deshler, Diller-Odell (Pool B)

Weeping Water (NE) Tournament (Two Pools)

Pool A: Weeping Water, East Butler, Conestoga, Wilber-Clatonia

Pool B: Lourdes Central Catholic, Falls City Sacred Heart, Humboldt-TRS, Yutan

5th, 3rd, 1st Place Matches

Ashland-Greenwood, Syracuse at Douglas County West

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Auburn Tournament (Bracket Play)

Falls City vs. Raymond Central 

Weeping Water vs. Auburn

Bishop Neumann vs. Southern/Diller-Odell

Syracuse vs. Omaha Mercy

