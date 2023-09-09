KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Another busy Saturday is ahead in KMAland. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central Meet

Ridge View Meet (Kuemper Catholic, Riverside, Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine, Boyer Valley, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LeMars)

Greene County Meet (IKM-Manning, Paton-Churdan)

Central Decatur Meet

Raymore-Peculiar Meet (Maryville)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

King City Tournament (King City vs. Northeast Nodaway, King City vs. Norborne/Hardin-Central, Worth County vs. Northeast Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway vs. Norborne/Hardin-Central, Worth County vs. Norborne/Hardin-Center, Worth County vs. King City)

Benton Tournament (Maryville vs. Central in 8-team bracket)

Chillicothe Tournament (Savannah)

Falls City Tournament (Freeman vs. Wilber-Clatonia, Souther/Diller-Odell vs. Falls City, North Andrew vs. Syracuse, Auburn vs. Cameron)

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood vs. Ralston, Gross Catholic & Fairbury)

Omaha Mercy Tournament (Platteview/Weeping Water)

Aquinas Catholic, Duchesne, Fort Calhoun at Cass

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Linn-Mar Invitational (Sioux City Metro) (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah Tournament (Shenandoah, Fremont-Mills, Bedford, Lenox, Missouri Valley)

Griswold Tournament (Denison-Schleswig, Griswold, AHSTW, Riverside, Southwest Valley, ACGC)

South Central Calhoun Tournament (Kuemper Catholic, Winterset, East Sac County, Carroll, Kingsley-Pierson, South Central Calhoun, Ridge View)

West Monona Tournament (Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine, Boyer Valley, West Harrison, West Monona, MMCRU)

North Nodaway Tournament (Mount Ayr, North Nodaway, Maryville JV)

Chariton Tournament (Pool A: Southeast Warren, Albia, Pleasantville, North Mahaska; Pool B: Wayne, Chariton, Interstate 35, Davis County + Bracket Play of A1/B2, B1/A2, B3/A4, A3/B4)

Southeast Polk Tournament (Pool D: Abraham Lincoln, ADM, WDM Valley, Waukee)

Iowa City West Tournament (Bishop Heelan Catholic)

Aplington-Parkersburg Tournament (Pool B: Ankeny Christian, Denver, AGWSR, Grundy Center + Bracket Play)

Hy-Vee Invitational at Kansas City (Pool B: Rock Port, Sherwood, Summit Christian, Kingsville; Pool C: Maryville, Lathrop, William Chrisman, Ewing Kauffman + Bracket Play)

Fulton Tournament (Pool B: Savannah, California, Southern Boone, Fatima + Bracket Play)

Malcolm Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock)

Bellevue East Tournament (Syracuse)

Humboldt-TRS Tournament (Pool A: Johnson-Brock, Southern, Lewiston; Pool B: Humboldt-TRS, Pawnee City, Falls City Sacred Heart)

Archbishop Bergan Tournament (Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Mead & Archbishop Bergan + bracket play)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.