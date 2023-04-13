(KMAland) -- KMA Sports continues its coverage of Shenandoah week from the girls golf tournament and track meet on Thursday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at North Nodaway
Rock Port at Osborn-Stewartsville
South Holt at Nodaway Valley
Platte Valley at DeKalb
Savannah at Smithville
Albany at Pattonsburg
North Harrison at King City
North Andrew at St. Joseph Christian
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Auburn at Falls City
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Shenandoah Tournament (G) Twitter: @nickstavas
Lewis Central Tournament (B)
Essex, Griswold at Clarinda (B)
Des Moines Christian Tournament (B)
Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Southeast Warren, Clarke at Wayne (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimbaltlon vs. Woodbine at Atlantic (G/B)
Lamoni at Moravia (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas, Carlisle, PCM at Pleasantville (G/B)
Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (B)
Plattsburg Tournament (B) (King City)
Worth County at Mound City (B)
Nebraska City Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (B)
Harlan at East Sac County (G)
Creston at Atlantic (B)
Creston at Winterset (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Logan-Magnolia (B)
West Central Valley at Tri-Center (G)
Missouri Valley at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Panorama at AHSTW (G/B)
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)
Western Christian at LeMars (B)
Chillicothe at Maryville (B)
Nebraska City at Beatrice (G)
Beatrice at Nebraska City (B)
Kearney Catholic at The Platte (B)
Auburn at Omaha Concordia (G)
Conestoga at Roncalli Catholic (G/B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Clarinda (B)
Red Oak at Southwest Valley (G)
Southwest Valley at Red Oak (B)
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Audubon at Harlan (G)
Harlan at Audubon (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)
Estherville-Lincoln Central at LeMars (G)
LeMars at Estherville-Lincoln Central (B)
Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Shenandoah (G) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96
AT Glenwood (G)
AT Abraham Lincoln (B)
AT Tri-Center (G)
AT Clarke (B) (Creston, Bedford, Southwest Valley, East Union, Wayne, Central Decatur, Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars, Seymour)
AT Ogden (G) (Kuemper Catholic)
AT ADM (B) (Kuemper Catholic)
AT Underwood (B)
AT ACGC (G) (Audubon, Lenox, Nodaway Valley, CAM, Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Paton-Churdan)
AT Knoxville (G/B) (Mount Ayr)
AT Central Decatur (G)
AT Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
AT Pekin (G) (Twin Cedars, Moulton-Udell)
AT Winnetonka (G/B) (Maryville)
AT Plattsburg (G/B) (Savannah)
AT Syracuse (G/B)