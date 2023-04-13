KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports continues its coverage of Shenandoah week from the girls golf tournament and track meet on Thursday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

East Atchison at North Nodaway

Rock Port at Osborn-Stewartsville

South Holt at Nodaway Valley

Platte Valley at DeKalb

Savannah at Smithville

Albany at Pattonsburg

North Harrison at King City

North Andrew at St. Joseph Christian 

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Auburn at Falls City

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah Tournament (G) Twitter: @nickstavas

Lewis Central Tournament (B)

Essex, Griswold at Clarinda (B)

Des Moines Christian Tournament (B)

Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Southeast Warren, Clarke at Wayne (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimbaltlon vs. Woodbine at Atlantic (G/B)

Lamoni at Moravia (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas, Carlisle, PCM at Pleasantville (G/B)

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (B)

Plattsburg Tournament (B) (King City)

Worth County at Mound City (B)

Nebraska City Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (B)

Harlan at East Sac County (G)

Creston at Atlantic (B)

Creston at Winterset (G)

Denison-Schleswig at Logan-Magnolia (B)

West Central Valley at Tri-Center (G)

Missouri Valley at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Panorama at AHSTW (G/B)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)

Western Christian at LeMars (B)

Chillicothe at Maryville (B)

Nebraska City at Beatrice (G)

Beatrice at Nebraska City (B)

Kearney Catholic at The Platte (B)

Auburn at Omaha Concordia (G)

Conestoga at Roncalli Catholic (G/B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE   

Maryville at Clarinda (B)

Red Oak at Southwest Valley (G)

Southwest Valley at Red Oak (B)

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Audubon at Harlan (G)

Harlan at Audubon (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)

Estherville-Lincoln Central at LeMars (G)

LeMars at Estherville-Lincoln Central (B)

Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

AT Shenandoah (G) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96

AT Glenwood (G)

AT Abraham Lincoln (B)

AT Tri-Center (G)

AT Clarke (B) (Creston, Bedford, Southwest Valley, East Union, Wayne, Central Decatur, Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars, Seymour)

AT Ogden (G) (Kuemper Catholic)

AT ADM (B) (Kuemper Catholic)

AT Underwood (B)

AT ACGC (G) (Audubon, Lenox, Nodaway Valley, CAM, Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Paton-Churdan)

AT Knoxville (G/B) (Mount Ayr)

AT Central Decatur (G)

AT Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

AT Pekin (G) (Twin Cedars, Moulton-Udell)

AT Winnetonka (G/B) (Maryville)

AT Plattsburg (G/B) (Savannah)

AT Syracuse (G/B)

