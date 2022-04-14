(KMAland) -- Another active day of KMAland spring sports on the Thursday schedule. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
North Nodaway at East Atchison
Osborn/Stewartsville at Rock Port
Nodaway Valley (MO) at South Holt
DeKalb at Platte Valley
St. Joseph Christian at North Andrew
Auburn at Falls City (DH)
Nebraska City at Platte Valley
Plattsmouth vs. Platteview (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Shenandoah Tournament (G) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Griswold, Essex/Stanton at Clarinda (B)
Lewis Central Tournament (B)
Treynor, Coon Rapids-Bayard at Des Moines Christian Tournament (B)
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Southeast Warren, Clarke at Wayne (G/B)
Sioux City East at Hinton (G)
Lamoni, Mormon Trail, Albia at Moravia (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville (G)
East Atchison, Rock Port, Worth County at Mound City (B)
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)
Nebraska City Invitational (B)
Ashland-Greenwood Invitational (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Glenwood at Atlantic (G)
Sioux City North at Lewis Central (B)
Winterset at Creston (G)
Creston at Treynor (B)
Logan-Magnolia at East Sac County (G/B)
Tri-Center at West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (G)
Maryville at Chillicothe (G)
Beatrice at Nebraska City (G)
Nebraska City at Beatrice (B)
Concordia at Auburn (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Clarinda at Maryville (B)
Southwest Valley at Red Oak (G)
Red Oak at Southwest Valley (B)
Harlan at Audubon (G)
Audubon at Harlan (B)
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central (B)
Creston at Boone (G)
Creston at Atlantic (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Omaha Northwest Tournament (G)
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (G)
Estherville-Lincoln Central at LeMars (B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (B)
Nebraska City at Lincoln Christian (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Shenandoah (G) Follow @d2mart
AT Abraham Lincoln (B)
AT Clarke (B)
AT Tri-Center (G)
AT Glenwood (G)
AT Underwood (B)
AT ACGC (G)
AT Central Decatur (G)
AT Ogden (G)
AT Colo-NESCO (G/B)
AT Pekin (G)
AT Winnetonka MO (G/B)
AT Syracuse (G/B)
AT Wahoo NE (G/B)