(KMAland) -- Another big Thursday with plenty of spring sports on the slate, including girls golf and track in Shenandoah.
View the complete KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Cameron at Maryville
King City at Platte Valley
North Andrew at St. Joseph Christian
Plattsmouth at Beatrice — Trailblazer Conference Tournament Semifinal
Nebraska City vs. Platteview — Trailblazer Conference Tournament Consolation
Falls City at Auburn
Platte Valley at Branched Oak
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Shenandoah Tournament (G) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Clarinda, Essex at Griswold (B)
Lewis Central Tournament (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (B)
Nebraska City Tournament (B)
Essex at Griswold (G)
Riverside at Missouri Valley (G/B)
AHSTW at Tri-Center (G/B)
Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Wayne (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Des Moines Christian (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (G)
Lamoni, Kirksville, Albia at Moravia (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville (G)
Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (B)
East Atchison, Rock Port, Worth County at Mound City (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Harlan vs. Glenwood (G/B) at Creighton’s Jim Morrison Stadium
Lewis Central vs. Omaha South (G) at Omaha Burke Tournament
Denison-Schleswig at Creston (G/B)
Atlantic at Grand View Christian (G)
Lewis Central at Sioux City North (B)
Riverside at AHSTW (G/B)
East sac County at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Knoxville at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (G)
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)
South Sioux City at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Nebraska City at Beatrice (G)
Beatrice at Nebraska City (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Red Oak at Southwest Valley (G)
Southwest Valley at Red Oak (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood (G/B)
Audubon at Harlan (G)
Harlan at Audubon (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Boone (G)
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)
Estherville-Lincoln at LeMars (G)
LeMars at Estherville-Lincoln Central (B)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City (G)
KMALAND TRACK SCHEDULE
Shenandoah (G) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Glenwood (G)
Abraham Lincoln (B)
Waukee (Harlan, LC, Treynor) (B)
Tri-Center (G)
ADM (B)
Sioux City East (G)
ACGC (Audubon, Lenox) (G)
Central Decatur (G)
Clarke (Bedford, CD, East Union, MSTM, Nodaway Valley, etc.) (B)
Ogden (MSTM) (G)
Knoxville (Mount Ayr) (G)
Winnetonka (Maryville (G/B)
Syracuse (G/B)