(KMAland) -- A very busy Thursday schedule with plenty of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track on the slate.
Check out the full schedule in KMAland for Thursday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville at Lafayette
East Atchison at Northeast Nodaway
Mid-Buchanan at Platte Valley
Pattonsburg at North Andrew
Plattsmouth at Auburn
Douglas County West at Platte Valley
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln Tournament (G)
Essex at Sidney (G/B)
Bedford, Southwest Valley at CAM (G/B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood (B)
Harlan at Treynor (B)
Lewis Central at Millard South (B)
AHSTW at Grand View Christian (B)
Tri-Center at Panorama (B)
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Van Meter (B)
Sioux City West at Spirit Lake (B)
Lincoln College Prep at Maryville (G)
Conestoga at Nebraska City (G/B)
Ralston at Plattsmouth (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Clarinda (G)
Clarinda at Lewis Central (B)
Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson (B)
LeMars at Cherokee (G)
Cherokee at LeMars (B)
KMALAND TRACK SCHEDULE
Audubon Early Bird (G)
Clarke (G)
Dowling Catholic (Atlantic, Sioux City North, Treynor) (B)
Griswold (G/B)
Van Buren (Moravia) (B)
Mound City Quad (B)
King City (G/B)
Platteview (Louisville, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth) (G/B)
Thayer Central (Johnson County Central) (G/B)
Norris (Ashland-Greenwood) (G/B)