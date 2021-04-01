KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A very busy Thursday schedule with plenty of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track on the slate.

Check out the full schedule in KMAland for Thursday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Lafayette

East Atchison at Northeast Nodaway

Mid-Buchanan at Platte Valley

Pattonsburg at North Andrew

Plattsmouth at Auburn

Douglas County West at Platte Valley

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln Tournament (G)

Essex at Sidney (G/B)

Bedford, Southwest Valley at CAM (G/B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood (B)

Harlan at Treynor (B)

Lewis Central at Millard South (B)

AHSTW at Grand View Christian (B)

Tri-Center at Panorama (B)

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Van Meter (B)

Sioux City West at Spirit Lake (B)

Lincoln College Prep at Maryville (G)

Conestoga at Nebraska City (G/B)

Ralston at Plattsmouth (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Clarinda (G)

Clarinda at Lewis Central (B)

Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson (B)

LeMars at Cherokee (G)

Cherokee at LeMars (B)

KMALAND TRACK SCHEDULE 

Audubon Early Bird (G)

Clarke (G)

Dowling Catholic (Atlantic, Sioux City North, Treynor) (B)

Griswold (G/B)

Van Buren (Moravia) (B)

Mound City Quad (B)

King City (G/B)

Platteview (Louisville, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth) (G/B)

Thayer Central (Johnson County Central) (G/B)

Norris (Ashland-Greenwood) (G/B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.