(KMAland) -- Another big Thursday of KMAland sports includes coverage from a track meet and a golf tournament in Council Bluffs. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at Bishop LeBlond
Rock Port at Albany
North Andrew at South Holt
Pattonsburg at King City
Pony Express Tournament
Nebraska City at Plattsmouth
Platteview at Auburn
Hiawatha KS at Falls City
Lincoln Northwest at Platte Valley (NE)
Louisville-Weeping Water at Omaha Benson
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Shenandoah, Southwest Valley at Creston (G/B)
Atlantic at Clarinda (G)
Clarinda at Atlantic (B)
Lewis Central Tournament at Fox Run (G) Twitter: @nickstavas
Glenwood, Plattsmouth at Nebraska City (B)
St. Albert at Tri-Center (G/B)
Kuemper Catholic, Treynor at Harlan (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Fremont-Mills, Hamburg at Griswold (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Underwood (G/B)
Lenox, Central Decatur at East Union (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Greene County (G/B)
Davis County Invitational (B) (Moravia)
Chillicothe Tournament (B) (Maryville, Savannah)
Lincoln Lutheran Tournament (B) (Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra, Syracuse)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Glenwood at Sioux City North (B)
Harlan at Missouri Valley (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Creston (G)
Creston at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Sioux City North at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at AHSTW (G)
Unity Christian at LeMars (G)
LeMars at Unity Christian (B)
Spirit Lake at Sioux City East (B)
Sioux City East at Spirit Lake (G)
Maryville at Pleasant Hill (G)
Benton at Savannah (G)
Nebraska City at Waverly (B)
Plattsmouth at Auburn (G)
The Platte at Conestoga (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Harlan (G)
Harlan at Shenandoah (B)
Clarinda at Atlantic (B)
Red Oak, St. Albert at Lewis Central (B)
Glenwood at Southwest Valley (B)
Creston, Kuemper Catholic at Ballard (B)
Audubon at Creston (G)
Sioux City East at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Boone at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at South Sioux City (G)
LeMars at Spirit Lake (B)
Chillicothe at Maryville (B)
Blair at Nebraska City (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Southwest Valley (G/B)
AT Griswold (B)
AT Abraham Lincoln (G) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96
AT Carroll (G/B) (Lewis Central, Harlan, Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Underwood)
AT West Central Valley (B) (St. Albert, Mount Ayr, Paton-Churdan, CAM, Glidden-Ralston, West Central Valley)
AT Winterset (G) (Creston, Central Decatur)
AT Waukee (B) (Treynor, Abraham Lincoln)
AT OABCIG (G/B) (IKM-Manning, Boyer Valley, Ar-We-Va)
AT Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
AT East Union (G/B)
AT Wayne (G/B)
AT Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
AT Eddyville-Blakesbrug-Fremont (G/B) (Twin Cedars, Moravia)
AT St. Joseph Christian (G/B) (South Holt, Savannah)
AT Platteview NE (G/B) (Nebraska City, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood)
AT Louisville (G/B)