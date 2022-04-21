(KMAland) -- It's the usually busy Thursday slate on the KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Bishop LeBlond at East Atchison
Albany at Rock Port
South Holt at North Andrew
Maryville at Benton Tournament
Plattsmouth at Nebraska City
Auburn at Platteview
Central City at Platte Valley
Falls City at Nodaway Valley (MO)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Shenandoah, Creston at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Clarinda at Atlantic (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Red Oak (G)
Lewis Central Invitational (G)
Nebraska City, Plattsmouth at Glenwood (B)
Denison-Schleswig, Treynor at Harlan (B)
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Spencer Invitational (B)
Audubon at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center (G/B)
East Union, Lenox at Central Decatur (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne, Melcher-Dallas, Interstate 35 at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Moravia at Davis County Invitational (B)
Maryville at Chillicothe Tournament (B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Lincoln Lutheran Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Sioux City North at Glenwood (B)
Lewis Central at Atlantic (G)
Missouri Valley at Harlan (G)
Treynor at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Creston (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley (B)
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood (G/B)
Tri-Center at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (G)
LeMars at Unity Christian (G)
Unity Christian at LeMars (B)
Sioux City East at Spirit Lake (B)
Spirit Lake at Sioux City East (G)
Auburn at Plattsmouth (G)
Waverly at Nebraska City (B)
Conestoga at York (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Harlan at Shenandoah (G)
Shenandoah at Harlan (B)
Clarinda at Atlantic (G)
Atlantic at Clarinda (B)
Red Oak, St. Albert at Lewis Central (B)
Creston, Ballard at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City East (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Boone (G)
Creston at Audubon (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at South Sioux City (G)
Maryville at Chillicothe (B)
Nebraska City at Blair (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Council Bluffs (G)
AT West Central Valley (G/B)
AT Carroll (G/B)
AT Southwest Valley (G)
AT Fremont-Mills (B)
AT Griswold (B)
AT Waukee (B)
AT OABCIG (G/B)
AT East Union (G/B)
AT Eddyville-Blakebsurg-Fremont (B)
AT Martensdale-St. Marys (B)
AT Wayne (G)
AT Winterset (B)
AT Sioux City East (G/B)
AT St. Joseph Christian MO (G/B)
AT Platteview NE (G/B)
AT Louisville (G/B)