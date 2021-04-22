(KMAland) -- The Drake Relays are here, but that’s hardly it as the spring sports schedule is as big as ever for Thursday.
View the complete schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at Bishop LeBlond
Northeast Nodaway at South Holt
Platte Valley at North Nodaway
West Nodaway at Falls City
North Andrew at South Holt
Maryville at Benton Tournament
Platteview at Auburn
Nebraska City at Plattsmouth
Platte Valley at Central City
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Creston, Southwest Valley at Shenandoah (G/B)
Atlantic at Clarinda (G)
Clarinda at Atlantic (B)
Riverside, Nodaway Valley at Red Oak (G)
Glenwood, Plattsmouth at Nebraska City (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G)
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Spencer Tournament (Kuemper Catholic) (B)
Fremont-Mills at Griswold (G/B)
Sidney, Central Decatur, East Union at Lenox (G)
IKM-Manning at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (B)
Audubon at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center (G/B)
Central Decatur, East Union at Lenox (B)
Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne, Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren (G/B)
RVC at Anita (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G)
Davis County (Moravia) (B)
Chillicothe Tournament (Maryville) (B)
Stanberry Invitational (B)
Lincoln Lutheran Invitational (Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock) (B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Sioux City North at Glenwood (B)
Lewis Central at Atlantic (G)
Harlan at Missouri Valley (G)
Creston at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Treynor (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Nodaway Valley/WCV at Tri-Center (G)
Unity Christian at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Unity Christian (B)
Sioux City East at Spirit Lake (G)
Spirit Lake at Sioux City East (B)
Sioux City West at East Sac County (G/B)
Maryville at Kansas City East (G)
Plattsmouth at Auburn (G)
Platteview at Conestoga (G)
Waverly at Nebraska City (G)
Nebraska City at Waverly (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Harlan (G)
Harlan at Shenandoah (B)
Atlantic at Clarinda (G)
Clarinda at Atlantic (B)
Lewis Central, St. Albert at Red Oak (B)
Audubon at Creston (G)
Creston, Denison-Schleswig at Boone (B)
Sioux City East at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at South Sioux City (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
LeMars at Spirit Lake (B)
Maryville at Trenton (B)
Blair at Nebraska City (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Drake Relays (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson (G)
Southwest Valley (G)
Fremont-Mills (B)
Carroll (G/B)
Griswold (B)
OABCIG (IKM-Manning, Boyer Valley) (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys (B)
East Union (G/B)
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (B)
Wayne (G)
West Central Valley (CAM, Mount Ayr, Paton-Churdan) (G/B)
Sheldon (LeMars) (B)
St. Joseph Christian (South Holt) (G/B)
Platteview (Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Nebraska City) (G/B)
Louisville (Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City, Syracuse, Weeping Water) (G/B)