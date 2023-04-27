KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Another busy Thursday is ahead with coverage from Platte Valley/Plattsmouth baseball and the Drake Relays. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Nodaway Valley at East Atchison 

DeKalb at Rock Port

South Holt at Osborn-Stewartsville

Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway 

King City at Albany

North Andrew at North Harrison

Falls City at Nebraska City

Platte Valley at Plattsmouth Twitter: @nickstavas

Auburn at Concordia

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Shenandoah, Red Oak, Atlantic at Lewis Central (G)

Shenandoah, Red Oak at Atlantic (B)

Harlan at Clarinda (G)

Clarinda at Harlan (B)

Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (B)

Sidney, Bedford at Lenox (G/B)

Griswold at Audubon (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at East Mills (G/B)

Moravia Tournament (B)

ACGC, Panorama, Woodward-Granger at Coon Rapids-Bayard (B)

Lamoni at Interstate 35 (G/B)

Pleasantville Tournament (G) (Melcher-Dallas)

Savannah Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Glenwood vs. Harlan (at Creighton) (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central (B)

Lewis Central at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Creston at St. Albert (B)

Atlantic at AHSTW (B)

Tri-Center at Underwood (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor (G/B)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (B)

Waukee Northwest at Sioux City North (B)

Maryville at Harrisonville (G)

Savannah at Lutheran KC (G)

Conestoga at Auburn (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Shenandoah at Creston (B)

Harlan at Clarinda (G)

Clarinda at Harlan (B)

Red Oak at Atlantic (B)

Atlantic at Red Oak (G)

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Audubon at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Kuemper Catholic at Audubon (G)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (B)

Sioux City East at South Sioux City (G)

Savannah at Benton (B)

Beatrice at Nebraska City (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Drake Relays at Des Moines Twitter: @TrevMaeder96 

AT Griswold (G/B)

AT Clarke (G) (Red Oak, Lenox, East Union, Wayne, Southeast Warren, Seymour, Mormon Trail, Murray, Lamoni, Melcher-Dallas)

Council Bluffs City Meet (G/B)

AT Woodbine (G)

AT Van Meter (G/B) (Creston, Mount Ayr, Martensdale-St. Marys, Central Decatur, CAM, Ankeny Christian)

AT MVAOCOU (G/B) (Denison-Schleswig, Boyer Valley, West Harrison)

AT ACGC (G/B) (Audubon, IKM-Manning, Paton-Churdan, Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Coon Rapids-Bayard)

AT PCM (B) (Wayne, Melcher-Dallas)

AT Bondurant-Farrar (B) (Southeast Warren)

At South Sioux City (G/B) (Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City East)

AT Maryville (G/B)

AT South Harrison MO (G/B) (Albany)

AT North Andrew (G/B)

