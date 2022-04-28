(KMAland) -- The Drake Relays coverage begins from KMA Sports while the busy spring schedule continues Thursday. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at Nodaway Valley
Rock Port at DeKalb
Platte Valley (MO) at Northeast Nodaway
Osborn/Stewartsville at South Holt
North Harrison at North Andrew
Maryville at Chillicothe Tournament
Plattsmouth, Archbishop Bergan at Platte Valley (NE)
Falls City at Nebraska City
Concordia at Auburn
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Red Oak, Atlantic at Shenandoah (B)
Shenandoah, Red Oak, Lewis Central at Atlantic (G)
Clarinda at Harlan (G)
Harlan at Clarinda (B)
Glenwood, Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Glenwood at St. Albert (B)
Denison-Schleswig, Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning (G)
Lewis Central, Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Sidney, Lenox at Bedford (G/B)
East Mills at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
Audubon at Griswold (G/B)
Underwood at Missouri Valley (G/B)
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Treynor at Tri-Center (G/B)
Moravia Tournament (B)
CAM at Southwest Valley (G/B)
ACGC, Panorama, Perry at Coon Rapids-Bayard (B)
Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville Tournament (G)
Interstate 35 at Lamoni (G/B)
East Atchison, Rock Port, Mound City at Savannah Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
St. Albert at Glenwood (G/B)
Elkhorn at Lewis Central (G)
Sioux City West at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Greene County (B)
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
AHSTW at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Underwood (G)
Panorama at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (G/B)
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (B)
Harrisonville at Maryville (G)
Auburn at Conestoga (G)
Bennington at Conestoga (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Creston at Shenandoah (B)
Clarinda at Harlan (G)
Harlan at Clarinda (B)
Red Oak at Atlantic (G)
Atlantic at Red Oak (B)
St. Albert, Southeast Valley at Atlantic (B)
Audubon at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Audubon (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central (B)
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
South Sioux City at Sioux City East (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (G)
Maryville at Benton (B)
Nebraska City at Beatrice (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Drake Relays Follow @TrevMaeder96
AT Council Bluffs (G/B)
AT Griswold (G/B)
AT MVAOCOU (G/B)
AT Van Meter (G/B)
AT Woodbine (G)
AT ACGC (G/B)
AT Bondurant-Farrar (B)
AT Clarke (G)
AT PCM (B)
AT Van Meter (G/B)
AT South Sioux City NE (G/B)
AT Maryville (G/B)
AT North Andrew (G/B)
AT Blair NE (G/B)
AT Crete NE (G/B)