KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a very busy and stacked Thursday on the KMAland Sports Schedule, including a trip to Clarinda for the Cardinal Relays for KMA Sports.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

East Atchison at Rock Port

Platte Valley at South Holt

Nodaway Valley at North Nodaway

Cameron at Maryville

Oak Grove at Savannah

St. Joseph Christian at Albany

North Andrew at King City

Nebraska City at Waverly

Plattsmouth at Beatrice

Falls City at Fairbury

Platte Valley at Raymond Central 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Glenwood at Red Oak (G)

Red Oak at Glenwood (B)

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Creston at Atlantic (G)

Atlantic at Creston (B)

Fremont-Mills at Southwest Valley (B)

Tri-Center at Audubon (G/B)

West Monona at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Bedford at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Central Decatur at Lamoni (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, West Central Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Moravia, Clarke, Chariton, Oskaloosa at Albia (B)

Savannah at Maryville (B)

Stanberry, King City, Worth County, Gallatin (B)

Norris Invitational (B) (Nebraska City, Auburn, Johnson-Brock)

Hiawatha Invitational (B) (Falls city)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Abraham Lincoln at Shenandoah (G)

Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Glenwood at Red Oak (G)

Red Oak at Glenwood (B)

Creston at Atlantic (G)

Atlantic at Creston (B)

Southwest Valley at Thomas Jefferson (G)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Maryville at Benton (B)

Savannah at Cameron (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood (G)

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Tri-Center at Atlantic (G)

Atlantic at Tri-Center (B)

Knoxville at Creston (G)

Logan-Magnolia at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Underwood at West Central Valley (B)

LeMars at Spirit Lake (G)

Spirit Lake at LeMars (B)

Auburn at Beatrice (G)

Conestoga at Concordia (G)

Beatrice at Conestoga (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

AT Red Oak (G)

AT Clarinda (B) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96

AT Missouri Valley (B)

AT Harlan (G)

AT Nevada IA (G/B) (Creston)

AT AHSTW (G/B)

AT Clarke IA (B) (Lenox, Central Decatur, East Union, Southeast Warren, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Murray, Lamoni, Melcher-Dallas)

AT Centerville IA (G/B) (Mount Ayr, Central Decatur, Wayne, Moravia, Seymour, Mormon Trail)

AT Woodward-Granger IA (G/B) (Nodaway Valley)

AT Interstate 35 IA (G) (Nodaway Valley, East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Orient-Macksburg, Murray, Lamoni, Melcher-Dallas)

AT Van Meter IA (G/B) (CAM)

AT Cherokee IA (G/B) (LeMars)

AT Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont IA (G) (Ankeny Christian, Twin Cedars)

AT Baxter IA (B) (Ankeny Christian)

AT Oskaloosa IA (B) (Twin Cedars)

AT Pekin IA (B) (Moulton-Udell)

AT Lathrop MO (B) (Rock Port, Nodaway Valley)

AT Chillicothe MO (G/B) (Maryville)

AT Atchison, KS (G/B) (Savannah)

AT Nebraska City (G/B)

AT Waverly NE (G/B) (Auburn)

AT Douglas County West NE (G/B) (Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water)

AT Lincoln Lutheran (G/B) (Ashland-Greenwood)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.