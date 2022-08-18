(KMAland) -- The football season begins on the KMAX-Stream while golf and softball are also on the Thursday slate in KMAland. Check out the full schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Underwood at Lewis Central On KMAX-Stream
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Lincoln Christian, Waverly at Elmwood-Murdock (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Falls City
Malcolm at Auburn
Wahoo at Plattsmouth
Platteview at Syracuse
Tekamah-Herman at Ashland-Greenwood