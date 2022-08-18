KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The football season begins on the KMAX-Stream while golf and softball are also on the Thursday slate in KMAland. Check out the full schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Underwood at Lewis Central On KMAX-Stream

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Lincoln Christian, Waverly at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Falls City

Malcolm at Auburn

Wahoo at Plattsmouth

Platteview at Syracuse

Tekamah-Herman at Ashland-Greenwood

