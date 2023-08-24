KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- There's plenty going on in the world of KMAland sports on Thursday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Auburn Meet

Southeast Valley Meet (Ar-We-Va)

Bishop Heelan Catholic Meet

Spencer Meet (LeMars)

Weeping Water Meet

East Butler Meet (Palmyra)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Brownell-Talbot at Humboldt-TRS

Southern at Johnson-Brock Follow @TrevMaeder96

Lincoln Southeast at Elkhorn South

Papillion-LaVista at Millard North

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Syracuse Tournament (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Freeman at Ashland-Greenwood

Omaha South Tournament (Nebraska City)

Ralston at Plattsmouth

Cass at Auburn

Falls City at Southern 

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Fremont-Mills

Essex at East Mills

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Mount Ayr

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg vs. Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren

Moravia at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Sidney, Tri-Center, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, MVAOCOU at Glenwood

Harlan, Underwood, Des Moines Christian at ADM

Atlantic at Des Moines Roosevelt

Creston, West Marshall, Oskaloosa at Carlisle

Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake

Southwest Valley at East Mills

Southwest Valley vs. Essex (at East Mills)

Lenox, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Griswold

Sheldon Early Bird (Logan-Magnolia, LeMars)

Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard at Panorama

West Harrison at Woodbury Central 

Abraham Lincoln, Iowa City High, Marion at Johnston

Twin Cedars, Newton, PCM at Lynnville-Sully

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Gross Catholic

Auburn at Louisville

Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central at Yutan

Falls City, Southern at Johnson-Brock

BDS, Tri-County, Wilber-Clatonia at Palmyra

Douglas County West at Conestoga 

Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart

