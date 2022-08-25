KMA Sports Schedule

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Harlan/Lewis Central football while plenty of cross country, football, golf, softball and volleyball is also on the Thursday slate.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Auburn

AT Collins-Maxwell

AT Bishop Heelan Catholic

AT Spencer (LeMars)

AT Weeping Water

AT East Butler (Palmyra)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Harlan at Lewis Central On KMAX-Stream

South Sioux City at Sioux City North

Johnson-Brock at Southern 

Sterling at Heartland Lutheran

Gretna at Omaha Burke

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (B)

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Syracuse Invitational (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Omaha South Tournament

Plattsmouth at Ralston

Auburn at Cass

Ashland-Greenwood at Freeman

Fort Calhoun at Syracuse

Falls City at Southern

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Stanton

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr, Central Decatur at Bedford

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg

Non-Conference

Glenwood, Sidney, MVAOCOU at Tri-Center

Creston, Oskaloosa, West Marshall at Carlisle

Des Moines Roosevelt at Atlantic

Griswold, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Lenox

East Mills, Essex at Southwest Valley

Heartland Christian at North Nodaway

Audubon, Panorama at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Logan-Magnolia at West Monona

Nodaway Valley at Winterset

West Harrison, River Valley at Remsen, St. Mary’s

Abraham Lincoln, Iowa City High, Marion at Johnston

LeMars at Sheldon

Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood, Crete at Beatrice

Gross Catholic at Plattsmouth

Falls City, Johnson-Brock at Southern

Elmwood-Murdock, Yutan at Johnson County Central 

BDS, Tri-County, Wilber-Clatonia at Palmyra

Louisville at Auburn 

Conestoga at Douglas County West

Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic

