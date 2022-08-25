(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Harlan/Lewis Central football while plenty of cross country, football, golf, softball and volleyball is also on the Thursday slate.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Auburn
AT Collins-Maxwell
AT Bishop Heelan Catholic
AT Spencer (LeMars)
AT Weeping Water
AT East Butler (Palmyra)
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Harlan at Lewis Central On KMAX-Stream
South Sioux City at Sioux City North
Johnson-Brock at Southern
Sterling at Heartland Lutheran
Gretna at Omaha Burke
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (B)
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Syracuse Invitational (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Omaha South Tournament
Plattsmouth at Ralston
Auburn at Cass
Ashland-Greenwood at Freeman
Fort Calhoun at Syracuse
Falls City at Southern
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Stanton
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr, Central Decatur at Bedford
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
Glenwood, Sidney, MVAOCOU at Tri-Center
Creston, Oskaloosa, West Marshall at Carlisle
Des Moines Roosevelt at Atlantic
Griswold, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Lenox
East Mills, Essex at Southwest Valley
Heartland Christian at North Nodaway
Audubon, Panorama at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Logan-Magnolia at West Monona
Nodaway Valley at Winterset
West Harrison, River Valley at Remsen, St. Mary’s
Abraham Lincoln, Iowa City High, Marion at Johnston
LeMars at Sheldon
Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood, Crete at Beatrice
Gross Catholic at Plattsmouth
Falls City, Johnson-Brock at Southern
Elmwood-Murdock, Yutan at Johnson County Central
BDS, Tri-County, Wilber-Clatonia at Palmyra
Louisville at Auburn
Conestoga at Douglas County West
Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic