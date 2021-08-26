KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a busy Thursday in KMAland with cross country, football, golf, softball and volleyball all on the slate. 

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Gilbert (Kuemper Catholic)

AT Collins-Maxwell (Martensdale-St. Marys, Twin Cedars)

AT Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Central Decatur)

AT Bishop Heelan Catholic

AT Spencer (LeMars)

AT Auburn PPD to September 7th

AT East Butler (Palmyra)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

South Sioux City at Sioux City North

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Syracuse Invitational (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Omaha North Tournament 

Ralston at Plattsmouth

Cass at Auburn

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun

Southern/Diller-Odell at Falls City

Freeman at Weeping Water

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Omaha Benson, South Sioux City at Nebraska City (B) POSTPONED

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Fremont-Mills

East Mills at Essex

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford vs. Central Decatur (at Mount Ayr)

Bedford at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur at Mount Ayr

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg

Moravia at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Sidney, Tri-Center, Thomas Jefferson, MVAOCOU at Glenwood

Creston, Oskaloosa, West Marshall at Carlisle

Atlantic at Des Moines Roosevelt

Southwest Valley at Essex

East Mills vs. Southwest Valley (at Essex)

Lenox at Griswold

West Monona at Logan-Magnolia

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon

Winterset at Nodaway Valley

Remsen, St. Mary’s, River Valley at West Harrison

Abraham Lincoln, Iowa City High, Marion at Johnston

Sheldon Tournament (LeMars)

Sioux City West at Elk Point-Jefferson

Nebraska

Plattsmouth at Gross Catholic

Johnson County Central, Yutan at Elmwood-Murdock

Auburn at Louisville

Douglas County West at Conestoga 

Johnson-Brock, Southern at Falls City

BDS, Tri County, Wilber-Clatonia at Palmyra

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.