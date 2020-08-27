(KMAland) -- Plenty of volleyball, softball, cross country and golf on the Thursday schedule in KMAland.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Essex at East Mills
Fremont-Mills at Stanton
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur vs. Bedford (at Mount Ayr)
Central Decatur at Mount Ayr
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Glenwood vs. Tri-Center (at Thomas Jefferson)
Glenwood vs. MVAOCOU (at Thomas Jefferson)
Lewis Central vs. Sidney (at Thomas Jefferson)
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson
Harlan vs. Newton (at ADM)
Harlan at ADM
Harlan vs. Algona (at ADM)
Creston at Carlisle
Griswold at Lenox
Sidney at Thomas Jefferson
Southwest Valley at East Mills
Essex vs. Southwest Valley (at East Mills)
Tri-Center vs. MVAOCOU (at Thomas Jefferson)
Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Logan-Magnolia at West Monona
Nodaway Valley at Winterset
Elk Point-Jefferson at Sioux City West
LeMars at Spencer
LeMars vs. Okoboji (at Spencer)
Heartland Christian vs. Parkview Christian
Area Nebraska Scores
Gross Catholic at Plattsmouth
Louisville at Auburn
Falls City at Southern
Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City (at Southern)
Johnson-Brock at Southern
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Johnson County Central (at Yutan)
Elmwood-Murdock at Yutan
Johnson County Central at Yutan
Gretna at Elkhorn South
Gretna vs. Millard West (at Elkhorn South)
Millard West at Elkhorn South
Millard North at Omaha Westside
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Nebrasksa City at Omaha Mercy
Plattsmouth at Ralston
Fort Calhoun at Syracuse
Auburn at Cass
Weeping Water at Freeman
Falls City at Southern/Diller-Odell
Duchesne/Roncalli at Arlington
Bennington at Beatrice
Millard South at Bellevue West
Omaha Westside at Columbus
Lincoln Southewest at Millard North
Papillion-LaVista at Millard West
Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian
Elkhorn at York
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Auburn Meet
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Syracuse Invitational (G)