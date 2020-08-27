KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Plenty of volleyball, softball, cross country and golf on the Thursday schedule in KMAland.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference

Essex at East Mills

Fremont-Mills at Stanton

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur vs. Bedford (at Mount Ayr)

Central Decatur at Mount Ayr

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Glenwood vs. Tri-Center (at Thomas Jefferson)

Glenwood vs. MVAOCOU (at Thomas Jefferson)

Lewis Central vs. Sidney (at Thomas Jefferson)

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson

Harlan vs. Newton (at ADM)

Harlan at ADM

Harlan vs. Algona (at ADM)

Creston at Carlisle

Griswold at Lenox

Sidney at Thomas Jefferson

Southwest Valley at East Mills

Essex vs. Southwest Valley (at East Mills)

Tri-Center vs. MVAOCOU (at Thomas Jefferson)

Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Logan-Magnolia at West Monona

Nodaway Valley at Winterset

Elk Point-Jefferson at Sioux City West

LeMars at Spencer

LeMars vs. Okoboji (at Spencer)

Heartland Christian vs. Parkview Christian

Area Nebraska Scores

Gross Catholic at Plattsmouth

Louisville at Auburn

Falls City at Southern

Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City (at Southern)

Johnson-Brock at Southern

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Johnson County Central (at Yutan)

Elmwood-Murdock at Yutan

Johnson County Central at Yutan

Gretna at Elkhorn South

Gretna vs. Millard West (at Elkhorn South)

Millard West at Elkhorn South

Millard North at Omaha Westside

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Nebrasksa City at Omaha Mercy

Plattsmouth at Ralston

Fort Calhoun at Syracuse

Auburn at Cass

Weeping Water at Freeman

Falls City at Southern/Diller-Odell

Duchesne/Roncalli at Arlington

Bennington at Beatrice

Millard South at Bellevue West

Omaha Westside at Columbus

Lincoln Southewest at Millard North

Papillion-LaVista at Millard West

Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian

Elkhorn at York

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Auburn Meet

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Syracuse Invitational (G)

