(KMAland) -- A massive Thursday is ahead on the KMAland Sports Schedule, including Stanton/Sidney volleyball on the KMAX-Stream.

Check out the full schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Logan-Magnolia Meet

West Central Valley Meet (Kuemper Catholic, Audubon, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, CAM, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Paton-Churdan, Ankeny Christian)

Wayne Meet

Madrid Meet (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Ottumwa Meet (Twin Cedars)

Omaha Concordia Meet (Ashland-Greenwood)

Douglas County West Meet (Nebraska City)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Sterling at St. Edward

Millard North at Creighton Prep

Lincoln High at Omaha Northwest 

EMF at McCool Junction

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City North at Sioux City’s Sun Valley Golf Course (B)

East Atchison, Albany, Plattsburg, Bishop LeBlond at Savannah (G)

Rock Port at Maysville (G)

Worth County at South Harrison (G)

Omaha Concordia, Gretna East at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Bennington at Plattsmouth (G)

Arlington, Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Area Missouri 

Stewartsville at Platte Valley

Albany at Pattonsburg

North Andrew at King City

Worth County at Princeton

Stanberry at North Harrison

Maryville at Worth County 

Savannah at Mid-Buchanan

Area Nebraska 

Omaha North at Plattsmouth

Ashland-Greenwood at Beatrice

Ralston at Platteview/Weeping Water

Wilber-Clatonia at Auburn

Arlington at Cass

Syracuse at Centennial

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Carroll at Lewis Central (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Savannah at Trenton (G)

Nebraska City at Beatrice (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Creston at Shenandoah

Clarinda at Lewis Central

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Stanton On KMAX-Stream

Fremont-Mills at Griswold

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Essex at Mount Ayr

Lenox at East Mills

Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning

MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley 

Bedford at Lamoni

Wayne at Moulton-Udell

Martensdale-St. Marys at Twin Cedars

Central Decatur, Clarke at Centerville

Whiting at West Harrison

Sioux City North Tournament (Sioux City East, MOC-Floyd Valley, Western Christian)

Area Missouri

King City/Union Star at East Atchison

Mound City at Rock Port

North Platte at Nodaway Valley

South Holt at North Nodaway

East Buchanan at Maryville

St. Joseph Christian at Savannah

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood

Malcolm at Plattsmouth

Auburn at Fairbury 

Falls City, Humboldt-TRS at Johnson County Central

Palmyra, Dorchester at Weeping Water

Ralston at Louisville

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun

Omaha Concordia, Lincoln Lutheran at Lourdes Central Catholic

Falls City Sacred Heart at Bishop LeBlond

