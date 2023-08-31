(KMAland) -- A massive Thursday is ahead on the KMAland Sports Schedule, including Stanton/Sidney volleyball on the KMAX-Stream.
Check out the full schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Logan-Magnolia Meet
West Central Valley Meet (Kuemper Catholic, Audubon, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, CAM, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Paton-Churdan, Ankeny Christian)
Wayne Meet
Madrid Meet (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Ottumwa Meet (Twin Cedars)
Omaha Concordia Meet (Ashland-Greenwood)
Douglas County West Meet (Nebraska City)
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sterling at St. Edward
Millard North at Creighton Prep
Lincoln High at Omaha Northwest
EMF at McCool Junction
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City North at Sioux City’s Sun Valley Golf Course (B)
East Atchison, Albany, Plattsburg, Bishop LeBlond at Savannah (G)
Rock Port at Maysville (G)
Worth County at South Harrison (G)
Omaha Concordia, Gretna East at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
Bennington at Plattsmouth (G)
Arlington, Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Area Missouri
Stewartsville at Platte Valley
Albany at Pattonsburg
North Andrew at King City
Worth County at Princeton
Stanberry at North Harrison
Maryville at Worth County
Savannah at Mid-Buchanan
Area Nebraska
Omaha North at Plattsmouth
Ashland-Greenwood at Beatrice
Ralston at Platteview/Weeping Water
Wilber-Clatonia at Auburn
Arlington at Cass
Syracuse at Centennial
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Carroll at Lewis Central (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Savannah at Trenton (G)
Nebraska City at Beatrice (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Shenandoah
Clarinda at Lewis Central
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
Corner Conference
Sidney at Stanton On KMAX-Stream
Fremont-Mills at Griswold
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Non-Conference
Essex at Mount Ayr
Lenox at East Mills
Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning
MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley
Bedford at Lamoni
Wayne at Moulton-Udell
Martensdale-St. Marys at Twin Cedars
Central Decatur, Clarke at Centerville
Whiting at West Harrison
Sioux City North Tournament (Sioux City East, MOC-Floyd Valley, Western Christian)
Area Missouri
King City/Union Star at East Atchison
Mound City at Rock Port
North Platte at Nodaway Valley
South Holt at North Nodaway
East Buchanan at Maryville
St. Joseph Christian at Savannah
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood
Malcolm at Plattsmouth
Auburn at Fairbury
Falls City, Humboldt-TRS at Johnson County Central
Palmyra, Dorchester at Weeping Water
Ralston at Louisville
Syracuse at Fort Calhoun
Omaha Concordia, Lincoln Lutheran at Lourdes Central Catholic
Falls City Sacred Heart at Bishop LeBlond