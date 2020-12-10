KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Plenty of wrestling, basketball, bowling and more on the Thursday KMAland Sports Schedule.

View the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference

Underwood at Tri-Center (B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur at Lenox (G/B)

Missouri River Conference  

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (G)

Non-Conference

Shenandoah at AHSTW (B)

Essex at West Nodaway (G/B)

East Atchison at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Heartland Christian at Riverside (G/B)

Bedford at North Nodaway (G/B)

Earlham at East Union (G)

LeMars at Western Christian (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at South Sioux City (G)

Area Missouri/Nebraska  

St. Joseph Christian at Rock Port (G/B)

Mound City at Worth County (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at Stanberry (G/B)

Nebraska City at Louisville (G/B)

Syracuse at Johnson County Central (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Glenwood at Plattsmouth

Griswold, Riverside, Southwest Valley at Audubon

Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley at Thomas Jefferson

Coon Rapids-Bayard, ACGC, Interstate 35 at Bedford/Lenox

East Union, Southeast Warren, Moravia at Central Decatur

Nodaway Valley, Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rock Port, Sabetha (KS) at Auburn

Central City at Syracuse

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Creston at Clarinda

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central

Nodaway Valley, Lamoni/Central Decatur at Lenox

LeMars at OABCIG

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Atlantic, South Sioux City at Sioux City West

Millard South at Lewis Central

