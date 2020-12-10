(KMAland) -- Plenty of wrestling, basketball, bowling and more on the Thursday KMAland Sports Schedule.
View the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Tri-Center (B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Lenox (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (G)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at AHSTW (B)
Essex at West Nodaway (G/B)
East Atchison at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
Heartland Christian at Riverside (G/B)
Bedford at North Nodaway (G/B)
Earlham at East Union (G)
LeMars at Western Christian (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at South Sioux City (G)
Area Missouri/Nebraska
St. Joseph Christian at Rock Port (G/B)
Mound City at Worth County (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at Stanberry (G/B)
Nebraska City at Louisville (G/B)
Syracuse at Johnson County Central (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Glenwood at Plattsmouth
Griswold, Riverside, Southwest Valley at Audubon
Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley at Thomas Jefferson
Coon Rapids-Bayard, ACGC, Interstate 35 at Bedford/Lenox
East Union, Southeast Warren, Moravia at Central Decatur
Nodaway Valley, Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rock Port, Sabetha (KS) at Auburn
Central City at Syracuse
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Creston at Clarinda
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central
Nodaway Valley, Lamoni/Central Decatur at Lenox
LeMars at OABCIG
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Atlantic, South Sioux City at Sioux City West
Millard South at Lewis Central