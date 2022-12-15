KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It's another busy Thursday on the KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour vs. Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Red Oak at Riverside (G)

OABCIG at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Sidney at Bedford (G/B)

Griswold at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Audubon (G/B)

Treynor vs. Duchesne Academy at Mid-America Center (G)

Treynor vs. Nebraska City at Mid-America Center (B)

Woodbine at Tri-Center (B)

East Union at Moravia (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur (B)

Ar-We-Va at Westwood (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson vs. Omaha North at Mid-America Center (G/B)

Spirit Lake at Sioux City North (B)

North Harrison at Lamoni (G/B)

Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian at Mid-America Center (B)

Area Missouri 

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)

North Andrew at King City (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Wahoo (G)

Ralston at Auburn (G)

Elmwood-Murdock at Syracuse (G/B)

Palmyra at Weeping Water (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE  

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G/B)

Central Decatur/Lamoni at Centerville (G/B)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (G/B)

LeMars at Sioux City East (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Atlantic, Boone at Carroll (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah, Harlan at Clarinda (B)

Red Oak, Denison-Schleswig, AHSTW at St. Albert (B)

Red Oak, Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert (G)

Atlantic, Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Lewis Central, SWAT at Kuemper Catholic (G)

East Mills, Griswold, Southwest Iowa at East Atchison (B)

Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Wayne at East Union (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

LeMars, Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Maryville, Albany, Lafayette at Stanberry (B)

Fairbury Invitational (G)

Plattsmouth at Skutt Catholic (G/B)

Auburn, Tri County at Norris (B)

Louisville at Johnson County Central (B)

Ashland-Greenwood, West Point-Bemeer at Yutan (B)

