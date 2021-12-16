(KMAland) -- There's plenty of high school basketball and wrestling on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Southwest Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Wayne (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour (G/B)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Riverside (B)
Bedford at Clarinda (G/B)
East Mills at East Atchison (G/B)
Audubon at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Treynor at Duchesne Academy (G)
Tri-Center at Woodbine (B)
Moravia at East Union (G/B)
Lenox at Murray (G/B)
Westwood at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Lamoni at North Harrison (G/B)
Area Missouri
Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (B)
Mid-Buchanan at Stanberry (G/B)
King City at North Andrew (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Wahoo at Nebraska City (G/B)
Auburn at Ralston (G)
Syracuse at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B) PPD to 12/18
Weeping Water at Palmyra (G)
Johnson-Brock at Tri County (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak at Clarinda (G/B)
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Centerville at Lamoni/Central Decatur (G/B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Atlantic, Boone at Carroll (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda, Harlan at Shenandoah
St. Albert, Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak
Lewis Central, Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic
Corner Conference Meet
Woodbine, East Sac County, South Central Calhoun at Audubon
Central Decatur, Clarke, Knoxville at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
East Union, Nodaway Valley, Wayne at Mount Ayr
Thomas Jefferson, LeMars at Sioux City North
Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East
Stanberry, Maryville, Lafayette at Albany
Fairbury NE Girls Invitational
Plattsmouth at Skutt Catholic
Ashland-Greenwood, West Point-Beemer at Yutan
Johnson County Central, Humboldt-TRS at Louisville
Norris, Tri County at Auburn