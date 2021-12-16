KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- There's plenty of high school basketball and wrestling on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Southwest Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Wayne (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Seymour (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Riverside (B)

Bedford at Clarinda (G/B)

East Mills at East Atchison (G/B)

Audubon at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Treynor at Duchesne Academy (G)

Tri-Center at Woodbine (B)

Moravia at East Union (G/B)

Lenox at Murray (G/B)

Westwood at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Lamoni at North Harrison (G/B)

Area Missouri

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (B)

Mid-Buchanan at Stanberry (G/B)

King City at North Andrew (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo at Nebraska City (G/B)

Auburn at Ralston (G)

Syracuse at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B) PPD to 12/18

Weeping Water at Palmyra (G)

Johnson-Brock at Tri County (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Red Oak at Clarinda (G/B)

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Centerville at Lamoni/Central Decatur (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Atlantic, Boone at Carroll (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE  

Clarinda, Harlan at Shenandoah 

St. Albert, Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak

Lewis Central, Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic 

Corner Conference Meet 

Woodbine, East Sac County, South Central Calhoun at Audubon

Central Decatur, Clarke, Knoxville at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

East Union, Nodaway Valley, Wayne at Mount Ayr

Thomas Jefferson, LeMars at Sioux City North

Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East

Stanberry, Maryville, Lafayette at Albany

Fairbury NE Girls Invitational 

Plattsmouth at Skutt Catholic

Ashland-Greenwood, West Point-Beemer at Yutan

Johnson County Central, Humboldt-TRS at Louisville

Norris, Tri County at Auburn

