(KMAland) -- A very big Thursday night of wrestling along with some basketball, bowling and swimming on the slate this evening.
View the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Woodbine (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)
Non-Conference/Other
Clarinda at Bedford (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Audubon (G/B)
MVAOCOU at Riverside (G)
Murray at Lenox (G/B)
East Union at Moravia (G/B)
ACGC at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at Westwood (G/B)
East Marshall at Ankeny Christian Academy (G)
Lamoni at North Harrison (G/B)
Parkview Christian at Heartland Christian (G/B)
Area Missouri
North Andrew at Platte Valley (G/B)
East Harrison at North Nodaway (G/B)
Stanberry at Mid-Buchanan (G/B)
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Wahoo (G/B)
Yutan at Conestoga (G/B)
Palmyra at Weeping Water (G)
Elmwood-Murdock at Syracuse (G/B)
Ralston at Auburn (G)
Auburn vs. Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family at Fremont (B)
Tri County at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda, Shenandoah at Harlan
Red Oak, St. Albert, AHSTW at Denison-Schleswig
Atlantic, Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central
Corner Conference Tournament at Griswold
Central Decatur, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Knoxville at Clarke
East Union, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley at Wayne
Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City North at LeMars
Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Maryville, Albany, Lafayette at Stanberry
Fairbury Invitational (Johnson County Central, Weeping Water)
Auburn, Norris at Tri County
Ashland-Greenwood, West Point-Beemer at Yutan
Johnson County Central, Louisville at Humboldt-TRS
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Red Oak
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Lamoni/Central Decatur at Centerville
LeMars at Sioux City East
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Atlantic, Boone at Carroll