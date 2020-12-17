KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- A very big Thursday night of wrestling along with some basketball, bowling and swimming on the slate this evening.

View the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference

Wayne at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)

Non-Conference/Other

Clarinda at Bedford (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Audubon (G/B)

MVAOCOU at Riverside (G)

Murray at Lenox (G/B)

East Union at Moravia (G/B)

ACGC at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Westwood (G/B)

East Marshall at Ankeny Christian Academy (G)

Lamoni at North Harrison (G/B)

Parkview Christian at Heartland Christian (G/B)

Area Missouri

North Andrew at Platte Valley (G/B)

East Harrison at North Nodaway (G/B)

Stanberry at Mid-Buchanan (G/B)

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)

Area Nebraska

Nebraska City at Wahoo (G/B)

Yutan at Conestoga (G/B)

Palmyra at Weeping Water (G)

Elmwood-Murdock at Syracuse (G/B)

Ralston at Auburn (G)

Auburn vs. Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family at Fremont (B)

Tri County at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Clarinda, Shenandoah at Harlan

Red Oak, St. Albert, AHSTW at Denison-Schleswig

Atlantic, Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central

Corner Conference Tournament at Griswold

Central Decatur, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Knoxville at Clarke

East Union, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley at Wayne

Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City North at LeMars

Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Maryville, Albany, Lafayette at Stanberry

Fairbury Invitational (Johnson County Central, Weeping Water)

Auburn, Norris at Tri County

Ashland-Greenwood, West Point-Beemer at Yutan

Johnson County Central, Louisville at Humboldt-TRS

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Clarinda at Red Oak

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan

Lamoni/Central Decatur at Centerville

LeMars at Sioux City East

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Atlantic, Boone at Carroll

