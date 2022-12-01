(KMAland) -- Nebraska winter sports begins and joins with Iowa and Missouri for a busy Thursday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Audubon (G/B)
Non-Conference
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia (G)
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Grand View Christian (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake (B)
Johnson-Brock at Sidney (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Panorama (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Treynor (B)
Murray at Bedford (G/B)
Woodward-Granger at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
West Monona at West Harrison (G/B)
West Central Valley at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
LeMars at Unity Christian (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Pleasantville (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Malcolm at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Conestoga at Louisville (G/B)
Freeman at Palmyra (G/B)
Auburn at Weeping Water (G)
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Lincoln Christian at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Yutan (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at Harlan (G/B)
OABCIG at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Class 8-Player: North Andrew vs. Bishop LeBlond Follow @TrevMaeder96
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Spencer at Sioux City Metro (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Kuemper Catholic at Nevada (G)
Shenandoah, East Mills, Mount Ayr, Clarke at Southwest Valley (B)
Griswold, Maryville, Albany at Clarinda (B)
Denison-Schleswig, Missouri Valley, West Monona at Tri-Center (B)
Glenwood, Atlantic, Underwood at Riverside (B)
Atlantic, Earlham at ADM (B)
Creston at Lenox (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake (G)
Treynor Tournament (G)
AHSTW, Audubon, IKM-Manning at Woodbine (B)
Bedford, Wayne at Central Decatur (B)
Martensdale-St. Marys, Moravia, Pleasantville at Southeast Warren (B)
Abraham Lincoln, LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (B)
Ashland-Greenwood, Waverly at Wahoo (B)
Elkhorn North at Nebraska City (B)
Syracuse at Falls City (B)
Louisville, Milford at Lincoln Lutheran (B)
Elkhorn at Conestoga (B)
Palmyra at Freeman Dual Tournament (B)