(KMAland) -- Nebraska winter sports begins tonight while there's plenty of basketball, wrestling and more on the Thursday slate. View the complete KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Harlan (G/B) 

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Woodbine (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Riverside at East Mills (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Sidney at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Treynor at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Bedford at Murray (G)

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Woodward-Granger (G/B)

West Harrisona at West Monona (G/B)

West Central Valley at Glidden-Ralston (B)

Sioux City West at Spencer (G)

Pleasantville at Twin Cedars (G)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Ogden (G)

Area Missouri

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)

Consolation Final: Nodaway Valley vs. Union Star (G), 4:30 PM

3rd Place: Stewartsville-Osborn vs. DeKalb (G), 7:30 PM

Consolation Final: DeKalb vs. North Nodaway (B), 6:00 PM

3rd Place: Stewartsville-Osborn vs. Nodaway Valley (B), 9:00 PM

Albany Tournament 

Albany vs. Princeton (B), 5:30 PM

Platte Valley vs. South Harrison (B), 7:00 PM

Savannah Tournament 

Semifinal: Maryville vs. Platte County (B), 4:00 PM

Chrisman vs. Smithville (G), 7:00 PM

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Malcolm (G/B)

Palmyra at Freeman (G/B)

Weeping Water at Auburn (G)

Yutan at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Louisville at Conestoga (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament 

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Yutan (G/B)

Lincoln Christian at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Mount Ayr at Clarinda (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at OABCIG (G/B)

Tri-Center at Harlan (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Spencer at Sioux City Metro (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley, Clarke at East Mills

Griswold, Maryville, Albany at Clarinda

Glenwood, Atlantic-CAM, Riverside at Underwood

Missouri Valley, Treynor, Tri-Center at Denison-Schleswig

Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine at AHSTW

Central Decatur, Wayne at Bedford/Lenox

Nodaway Valley, ACGC, West Central Valley at East Union

Southeast Warren, Moravia, Pleasantville at Martensdale-St. Marys

Manson Northwest Webster, Panorama, Southeast Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Abraham Lincoln, Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars

Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

North Andrew, Plattsburg at Maysville

Nebraska City at Elkhorn North

Ashland-Greenwood, Wahoo at Waverly

Centennial, Freeman, Humboldt-TRS, Tri-County, Wilber-Clatonia at Palmyra

Falls City at Syracuse

Lincoln Lutheran, Milford at Louisville 

Conestoga at Elkhorn

