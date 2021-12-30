(KMAland) -- A pair of basketball games at Wayne State College, as well as a handful of wrestling meets are on the docket for Thursday.
View the full KMAland schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)
Consolation: Auburn vs. Pierce (B)
Championship: Auburn vs. Pierce (G)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Auburn, Beatrice at Waverly
Wood River Duals Tournament (Syracuse)
Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Malcolm at Lincoln Christian
Humboldt-TRS at Falls City
Wonder Woman Tournament at Columbia