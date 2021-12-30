KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- A pair of basketball games at Wayne State College, as well as a handful of wrestling meets are on the docket for Thursday. 

View the full KMAland schedule below. 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne) 

Consolation: Auburn vs. Pierce (B) 

Championship: Auburn vs. Pierce (G) 

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Auburn, Beatrice at Waverly

Wood River Duals Tournament (Syracuse)

Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Malcolm at Lincoln Christian

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City 

Wonder Woman Tournament at Columbia 

