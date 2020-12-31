KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Holiday hoops continues on Thursday with 19 KMAland schools in action. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Bishop LeBlond Tournament 

Consolation: North Andrew vs. East Buchanan (G)

Consolation: North Andrew vs. Bishop LeBlond (B)

Doane College Tournament 

Championship: Maryville vs. Crete, 4:30 PM (G)

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 10:30 AM (G)

Consolation: Plattsmouth vs. Archbishop Bergan, 12:30 PM (B)

Championship: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Roncalli Catholic, 4:30 PM (B)

David City Tournament 

Palmyra vs. David City, 4:00 & 5:30 PM (G/B)

Freeman Tournament 

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Freeman (G/B)

Syracuse vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Thayer Central Tournament 

Johnson County Central vs. Southern, 11:00 AM & 1:00 PM (G/B)

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne) 

Championship: Auburn vs. Pierce, 3:00 & 5:00 PM (G/B)

