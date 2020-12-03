KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Treynor hosts Bishop Heelan Catholic in boys basketball action tonight on AM 960 while the wrestling schedule is full and Nebraska starts winter sports.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for today below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (G)

Non-Conference

Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake (G/B)

Blair at Harlan (B)

Riverside at Stanton (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Sidney (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Treynor (B) On KMA 960, 7:30 PM  

Murray at Bedford (G)

Woodward-Granger at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

West Monona at West Harrison (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Earlham (G)

Glidden-Ralston at West Central Valley (B)

Twin Cedars at Valley Lutheran (G/B)

Platte Valley Invitational

St. Joseph Christian vs. Northeast Nodaway (G)

DeKalb vs. Nodaway-Holt (B)

Albany Invitational

Platte Valley at South Harrison (G/B)

Pattonsburg at Albany (G/B)

Area Nebraska

Conestoga at Louisville (G/B)

Freeman at Palmyra (G/B)

Auburn at Weeping Water (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock at Yutan (G/B),

Omaha Duchesne at Lourdes Central Catholic (G)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

East Mills, Southwest Valley, Mount Ayr at Shenandoah

Griswold, Maryville, Albany at Clarinda

Denison-Schleswig, Tri-Center, West Harrison at Missouri Valley

Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Perry at Winterset

Underwood at Atlantic

Audubon, Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine

Nodaway Valley, East Union, West Central Valley at ACGC

Martensdale-St. Marys, Moravia, Pleasantville at Southeast Warren

Bedford/Lenox, Central Decatur, Stanberry at Wayne

Bishop Heelan Catholic, LeMars at Abraham Lincoln

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City North at Sioux City West

Elkhorn North, Fairbury at Nebraska City

Plattsmouth at South Sioux City

Louisville, Lincoln Lutheran at Milford

Ashland-Greenwood, Wahoo at Waverly

Freeman Dual Tournament (Palmyra)

Weeping Water at Oakland-Craig

Lincoln Christian, Elkhorn at Conestoga

Syracuse at Falls City

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Mount Ayr at Clarinda

Tri-Center at Harlan

OABCIG at Denison-Schleswig

Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson, Spencer at Sioux City Metro

