(KMAland) -- The Thursday KMAland Sports Schedule has plenty of hoops, bowling, swimming and wrestling. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Riverside (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Lenox (G/B)

Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (G)

Non-Conference 

ACGC at Atlantic (G)

Sidney at Falls City Sacred Heart (G)

East Atchison at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren (G/B)

LeMars at Western Christian (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Northeast Nodaway at Stanberry (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Louisville (G/B)

Syracuse at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Elkhorn (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Clarinda at Creston (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central (G/B)

Lenox, Nodaway Valley at Lamoni/Central Decatur (G/B)

LeMars at OABCIG (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Millard South (B)

Atlantic, Sioux City Metro at South Sioux City (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Atlantic, Creston at Red Oak (B)

Glenwood at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Griswold, Audubon on, Southwest Valley at Riverside (B)

Bedford, Coon Rapids-Bayard, ACGC at Interstate 35 (B)

Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne at Nodaway Valley (B)

LeMars, Okoboji, Sioux Center at Hinton (B)

Rock Port, Sabetha (KS) at Auburn (G/B)

Cass, Johnson County Central at Weeping Water (G)

Central Catholic at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Central City at Syracuse (B)

