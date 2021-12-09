KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- There's plenty going on in KMAland on Thursday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic at Clarinda (G)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills at East Atchison (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Sidney (G)

Riverside at Heartland Christian (G/B)

North Nodaway at Bedford (G/B)

East Union at Earlham (G)

Glidden-Ralston at ACGC (G/B)

Western Christian at LeMars (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Rock Port at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)

Stanberry at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Southeast at Maryville (G)

Area Nebraska 

Louisville at Nebraska City (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Syracuse (G/B)

Weeping Water at Walthill (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Creston at Clarinda (G/B)

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Lenox, Nodaway Valley at Lamoni/Central Decatur (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Clarke (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Millard South at Lewis Central (B)

Atlantic, South Sioux City at Sioux City Metro (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Plattsmouth at Glenwood

Griswold, Audubon, Riverside at Southwest Valley

Bedford/Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Interstate 35 at ACGC

Central Decatur, East Union, Moravia at Southeast Warren

Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne

Syracuse at Central City

Ashland-Greenwood at Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Johnson County Central, Louisville at Weeping Water

Auburn, Sabetha at Rock Port

