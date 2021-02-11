KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The basketball tournament trail begins tonight with Fremont-Mills/Griswold and St. Albert/Sidney on KMA Radio.

View the complete schedule for Thursday in KMAland below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1A Region 2 — First Round

Ankeny Christian Academy at St. Edmond

East Union at Audubon

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston

Orient-Macksburg at Southeast Warren

Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan

Melcher-Dallas at Martensdale-St. Marys

Class 1A Region 4 — First Round 

River Valley at Boyer Valley

Heartland Christian at Woodbine

West Harrison at Riverside

Essex at East Mills

Griswold at Fremont-Mills On FM 99.1, 7:00 PM 

St. Albert at Sidney On AM 960, 7:00 PM

Class 1A Region 8 — First Round 

Mormon Trail at Murray

Bedford at Stanton

Diagonal at Lamoni

Southwest Valley at Lenox

Seymour at Moravia

Moulton-Udell at Sigourney

Twin Cedars at Wayne

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Atlantic (B) 

Glenwood at Creston (G/B)

Non-Conference  

Red Oak at Mount Ayr (B)

St. Albert at Treynor (B)

South Hamilton at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Tri-Center (G/B)

MVAOCOU at Underwood (B)

Chariton at Wayne (B)

Woodward-Granger at Central Decatur (B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Panorama (B)

Spencer at Sioux City North (G/B)

Unity Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Sioux City East Sioux Falls O’Gorman (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at South Sioux City (G)

Area Missouri 

Maryville at Benton (G)

South Holt at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)

North Nodaway at Worth County (G/B)

Union Star at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

North Andrew at West Platte (G/B)

Stanberry at Pattonsburg (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Wahoo (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Freeman (G/B)

Palmyra at Pawnee City (G/B)

Mead at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Weeping Water (G)

Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran (G/B)

Omaha Mercy at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Falls City at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Tri-Center at Clarinda

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln

