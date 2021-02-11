(KMAland) -- The basketball tournament trail begins tonight with Fremont-Mills/Griswold and St. Albert/Sidney on KMA Radio.
View the complete schedule for Thursday in KMAland below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Region 2 — First Round
Ankeny Christian Academy at St. Edmond
East Union at Audubon
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston
Orient-Macksburg at Southeast Warren
Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan
Melcher-Dallas at Martensdale-St. Marys
Class 1A Region 4 — First Round
River Valley at Boyer Valley
Heartland Christian at Woodbine
West Harrison at Riverside
Essex at East Mills
Griswold at Fremont-Mills On FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
St. Albert at Sidney On AM 960, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Region 8 — First Round
Mormon Trail at Murray
Bedford at Stanton
Diagonal at Lamoni
Southwest Valley at Lenox
Seymour at Moravia
Moulton-Udell at Sigourney
Twin Cedars at Wayne
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Atlantic (B)
Glenwood at Creston (G/B)
Non-Conference
Red Oak at Mount Ayr (B)
St. Albert at Treynor (B)
South Hamilton at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Tri-Center (G/B)
MVAOCOU at Underwood (B)
Chariton at Wayne (B)
Woodward-Granger at Central Decatur (B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Panorama (B)
Spencer at Sioux City North (G/B)
Unity Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Sioux City East Sioux Falls O’Gorman (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at South Sioux City (G)
Area Missouri
Maryville at Benton (G)
South Holt at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)
North Nodaway at Worth County (G/B)
Union Star at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
North Andrew at West Platte (G/B)
Stanberry at Pattonsburg (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Wahoo (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Freeman (G/B)
Palmyra at Pawnee City (G/B)
Mead at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Weeping Water (G)
Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran (G/B)
Omaha Mercy at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
Falls City at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at Clarinda
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln