(KMAland) -- A trio of broadcasts from Neola, Avoca and Treynor on KMA, state wrestling in Iowa and Nebraska and state qualifying girls bowling in Iowa on the Thursday slate.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.
Note: All start times are 7:00 unless listed otherwise.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Girls Tournament Trail
Nebraska Subdistrict Championships
C1-1: Auburn at Syracuse, 6:00 PM
C1-3: Roncalli Catholic at Louisville, 6:00 PM
C2-1: Johnson County Central at Freeman, 6:30 PM
C2-2: Omaha Brownell Talbot at Lourdes Central Catholic
D1-1: Elmwood-Murdock at Archbishop Bergan
D1-2: Southern at Weeping Water, 6:00 PM
D2-1: Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Boys Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 1A District 12 – Semifinals
Murray at Mount Ayr
Lamoni at Moravia
Iowa Class 1A District 13 – Semifinals
Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys
Nodaway Valley at Earlham
Iowa Class 1A District 14 – Semifinals
Sidney at Tri-Center On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Riverside at CAM
Iowa Class 1A District 15 – Semifinals
Madrid at Grand View Christian
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden
Iowa Class 1A District 16 – Semifinals
Woodbine at St. Albert
Boyer Valley at West Harrison
Iowa Class 2A District 1 – Semifinals
Kuemper Catholic at OABCIG
Ridge View at East Sac County
Iowa Class 2A District 15 – Semifinals
Central Decatur at Van Meter
ACGC at Panorama
Iowa Class 2A District 16 – Semifinals
Clarinda at AHSTW On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Red Oak at Treynor On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Non-Conference
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Dowling Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (B)
LeMars at South Sioux City (B)
Dakota Valley at Sioux City East (B)
Spencer at Sioux City West (B)
Area Missouri
Nodaway-Holt at East Atchison (G/B
Rock Port at North Andrew (G/B)
South Holt at Mound City (G/B)
Stewartsville-Osborn at Platte Valley (G/B)
West Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
North Nodaway at Union Star (G/B)
Gallatin at Stanberry (G/B)
Maysville at Worth County (G/B)
Maryville at Savannah (G)
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Fort Calhoun (B)
Gross Catholic at Nebraska City (B)
Bishop Neumann at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
STATE WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Iowa State Tournament Follow @TrevMaeder96
Nebraska State Tournament (Class A, Class D)
STATE BOWLING SCHEDULE
Class 1A District 2 at Des Moines, 12:00 PM
Class 1A District 3 at Council Bluffs, 11:00 AM
Class 2A District 4 at Des Moines, 1:30 PM
Class 3A District 4 at Sioux City, 1:00 PM