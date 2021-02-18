KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A trio of broadcasts from Neola, Avoca and Treynor on KMA, state wrestling in Iowa and Nebraska and state qualifying girls bowling in Iowa on the Thursday slate.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

Note: All start times are 7:00 unless listed otherwise.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Girls Tournament Trail

Nebraska Subdistrict Championships

C1-1: Auburn at Syracuse, 6:00 PM

C1-3: Roncalli Catholic at Louisville, 6:00 PM

C2-1: Johnson County Central at Freeman, 6:30 PM

C2-2: Omaha Brownell Talbot at Lourdes Central Catholic

D1-1: Elmwood-Murdock at Archbishop Bergan

D1-2: Southern at Weeping Water, 6:00 PM

D2-1: Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Boys Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 1A District 12 – Semifinals

Murray at Mount Ayr

Lamoni at Moravia

Iowa Class 1A District 13 – Semifinals

Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys

Nodaway Valley at Earlham

Iowa Class 1A District 14 – Semifinals

Sidney at Tri-Center On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM

Riverside at CAM

Iowa Class 1A District 15 – Semifinals

Madrid at Grand View Christian

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden

Iowa Class 1A District 16 – Semifinals

Woodbine at St. Albert

Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Iowa Class 2A District 1 – Semifinals

Kuemper Catholic at OABCIG

Ridge View at East Sac County

Iowa Class 2A District 15 – Semifinals

Central Decatur at Van Meter

ACGC at Panorama

Iowa Class 2A District 16 – Semifinals

Clarinda at AHSTW On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Red Oak at Treynor On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season

Non-Conference

Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)

Dowling Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (B)

LeMars at South Sioux City (B)

Dakota Valley at Sioux City East (B)

Spencer at Sioux City West (B)

Area Missouri

Nodaway-Holt at East Atchison (G/B

Rock Port at North Andrew (G/B)

South Holt at Mound City (G/B)

Stewartsville-Osborn at Platte Valley (G/B)

West Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

North Nodaway at Union Star (G/B)

Gallatin at Stanberry (G/B)

Maysville at Worth County (G/B)

Maryville at Savannah (G)

Area Nebraska

Plattsmouth at Fort Calhoun (B)

Gross Catholic at Nebraska City (B)

Bishop Neumann at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

STATE WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Iowa State Tournament Follow @TrevMaeder96

Nebraska State Tournament (Class A, Class D)

STATE BOWLING SCHEDULE

Class 1A District 2 at Des Moines, 12:00 PM

Class 1A District 3 at Council Bluffs, 11:00 AM

Class 2A District 4 at Des Moines, 1:30 PM

Class 3A District 4 at Sioux City, 1:00 PM

