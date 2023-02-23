KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Atlantic for two and Carroll, Glenwood and Rosendale for one each to highlight a busy night along the tournament trail. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls Class 1A Regional Finals

St. Albert vs. Martensdale-St. Marys at Atlantic 6:00 PM On KMA 960 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Remsen St. Mary’s at MVAOCOU 

Woodbine vs. Westwood at Denison

Riceville vs. Bishop Garrigan at Mason City

AGWSR vs. Newell-Fonda at Fort Dodge 

Montezuma vs. North Linn at Benton 

Maquoketa Valley vs. West Fork at Denver 

North Mahaska vs. Winfield-Mt. Union at Williamsburg 

Iowa Girls Class 2A Regional Finals 

Treynor vs. Panorama at Atlantic 8:00 PM On KMA 960 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Underwood vs. Pocahontas Area at Carroll On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)

Bellevue vs. Dike-New Hartford at West Delaware  

Hinton vs. Central Lyon at Unity Christian 

Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sioux Central at Okoboji

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Hudson at Marshalltown  

Beckman Catholic vs. Aplington-Parkersburg at Oelwein  

Regina Catholic vs. Mediapolis at Muscatine  

Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals

ADM at Webster City

Carroll at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals

Clarke at Bondurant-Farrar

Harlan at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @nickstavas)

Missouri Girls Class 1 District 15 Semifinals 

King City vs. Pattonsburg, 6:00 PM

DeKalb vs. Stanberry, 7:30 PM

Missouri Girls Class 1 District 16 Semifinals 

Platte Valley vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM

Northeast Nodaway vs. Mound City, 7:15 PM

Missouri Girls Class 2 District 16 Semifinals 

Bishop LeBlond vs. St. Joseph Christian, 6:00 PM

East Atchison vs. Nodaway Valley, 7:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)

Area Missouri 

Chillicothe at Maryville (G/B)

Nebraska Boys Subdistrict Championships 

B-2: Plattsmouth at Waverly, 6:00 PM

C1-1: Syracuse at Auburn, 6:00 PM

C1-4: Wahoo vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 6:00 PM

C2-2: Yutan at Elmwood-Murdock, 6:00 PM

D1-1: Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock, 7:00 PM

D2-1: Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart, 7:00 PM

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

State Bowling Tournament (Class 2A individual, Class 3A team)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE  

Missouri State Girls & Boys Championships

