(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Atlantic for two and Carroll, Glenwood and Rosendale for one each to highlight a busy night along the tournament trail. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls Class 1A Regional Finals
St. Albert vs. Martensdale-St. Marys at Atlantic 6:00 PM On KMA 960 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Remsen St. Mary’s at MVAOCOU
Woodbine vs. Westwood at Denison
Riceville vs. Bishop Garrigan at Mason City
AGWSR vs. Newell-Fonda at Fort Dodge
Montezuma vs. North Linn at Benton
Maquoketa Valley vs. West Fork at Denver
North Mahaska vs. Winfield-Mt. Union at Williamsburg
Iowa Girls Class 2A Regional Finals
Treynor vs. Panorama at Atlantic 8:00 PM On KMA 960 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Underwood vs. Pocahontas Area at Carroll On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)
Bellevue vs. Dike-New Hartford at West Delaware
Hinton vs. Central Lyon at Unity Christian
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sioux Central at Okoboji
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Hudson at Marshalltown
Beckman Catholic vs. Aplington-Parkersburg at Oelwein
Regina Catholic vs. Mediapolis at Muscatine
Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals
ADM at Webster City
Carroll at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals
Clarke at Bondurant-Farrar
Harlan at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @nickstavas)
Missouri Girls Class 1 District 15 Semifinals
King City vs. Pattonsburg, 6:00 PM
DeKalb vs. Stanberry, 7:30 PM
Missouri Girls Class 1 District 16 Semifinals
Platte Valley vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM
Northeast Nodaway vs. Mound City, 7:15 PM
Missouri Girls Class 2 District 16 Semifinals
Bishop LeBlond vs. St. Joseph Christian, 6:00 PM
East Atchison vs. Nodaway Valley, 7:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)
Area Missouri
Chillicothe at Maryville (G/B)
Nebraska Boys Subdistrict Championships
B-2: Plattsmouth at Waverly, 6:00 PM
C1-1: Syracuse at Auburn, 6:00 PM
C1-4: Wahoo vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 6:00 PM
C2-2: Yutan at Elmwood-Murdock, 6:00 PM
D1-1: Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock, 7:00 PM
D2-1: Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart, 7:00 PM
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
State Bowling Tournament (Class 2A individual, Class 3A team)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Missouri State Girls & Boys Championships