(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Glenwood tonight as 3A substate semifinals are on the floor along with Missouri district championships and Nebraska subdistrict finals.

View the complete Thursday night schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Boys Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals

Atlantic at Glenwood On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

ADM at Dallas Center-Grimes

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars

Storm Lake at Carroll

Missouri District Championships

Class 1 District 15: Stanberry at Winston, 6:00 PM

Class 1 District 16: Mound City vs. Platte Valley (at Graham), 6:00 PM

Class 2 District 16: Bishop LeBlond at North Andrew, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Subdistrict Championships

Class C1-1: Fairbury at Auburn, 6:00 PM

Class C1-3: Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood

Class C2-2: Palmyra at Yutan, 6:30 PM

Class D1-1: Johnson-Brock at Lourdes Central Catholic

Class D2-1: Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season

Area Missouri

Chillicothe at Maryville (G/B)

