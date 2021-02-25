(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Glenwood tonight as 3A substate semifinals are on the floor along with Missouri district championships and Nebraska subdistrict finals.
View the complete Thursday night schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Boys Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals
Atlantic at Glenwood On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
ADM at Dallas Center-Grimes
Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars
Storm Lake at Carroll
Missouri District Championships
Class 1 District 15: Stanberry at Winston, 6:00 PM
Class 1 District 16: Mound City vs. Platte Valley (at Graham), 6:00 PM
Class 2 District 16: Bishop LeBlond at North Andrew, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Subdistrict Championships
Class C1-1: Fairbury at Auburn, 6:00 PM
Class C1-3: Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood
Class C2-2: Palmyra at Yutan, 6:30 PM
Class D1-1: Johnson-Brock at Lourdes Central Catholic
Class D2-1: Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Area Missouri
Chillicothe at Maryville (G/B)