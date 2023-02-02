KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Glenwood, Avoca and Coralville on a busy Thursday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

St. Albert at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Follow @ryanmatheny16)

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at AHSTW (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Follow @d2mart)

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian (G)

Melcher-Dallas vs. Seymour at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Red Oak at Nodaway Valley (B)

Sidney at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Tri-Center at Stanton (B)

Logan-Magnolia at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

CAM at Audubon (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Diagonal at East Union (G/B)

Lenox at Lamoni (G/B)

Chariton at Wayne (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at ACGC (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Madrid (G/B)

Colo-Nesco at Paton-Churdan (G)

South Sioux City at Sioux City West (B)

Twin Cedars at Saydel (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Mound City at Maysville (G/B)

North Andrew at South Holt (G/B)

Stewartsville-Osborn at King City (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Raymond Central (G/B)

Plattsmouth at Duchesne Academy (G)

Lincoln Lutheran at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Syracuse at Yutan (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Auburn vs. Falls City (G)

Semifinal: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Weeping Water (G)

Consolation: Mead vs. Palmyra (G)

Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Freeman (G)

Pioneer Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (at Tri County) (G)

Semifinal: Lewiston vs. Johnson-Brock (at Tri County) (G)

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Johnson-Brock (at Tri County) (B)

Semifinal: Tri County vs. Friend (at Tri County) (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Tri-Center at Clarinda (G/B)

Creston at Lewis Central (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City East (G/B)

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Clarinda, Abraham Lincoln at Missouri Valley

Maryville at St. Pius X

Trenton, Higginsville at Stanberry

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

IGHSAU Girls State Tournament Follow @TrevMaeder96

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.