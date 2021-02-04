(KMAland) -- St. Albert visits Glenwood on KMA-FM 99.1 Thursday evening to highlight a big slate of hoops.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert at Glenwood (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Corner Conference
East Mills at Stanton (G/B)
Clarinda Academy at Fremont-Mills (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at Underwood (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian Academy (G)
Moravia at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Non-Conference
East Atchison at Shenandoah (G/B)
Clarinda at West Nodaway (G)
Red Oak at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Essex at Iowa School for the Deaf (G/B)
Griswold at Heartland Christian (G/B)
Sidney at Southwest Valley (G/B) CANCELED
Logan-Magnolia at Ar-We-Va (G/B) CANCELED
CAM at Audubon (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at IKM-Manning (G)
Centerville at Central Decatur (G/B) CANCELED
Diagonal at East Union (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Southeast Warren (B)
Pleasantville at Southeast Warren (G)
Chariton at Wayne (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Madrid (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Saydel (G/B)
Colfax-Mingo vs. Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars (G/B) CANCELED
Area Missouri
North Andrew at South Holt (G/B)
Penney at Maryville (B)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Raymond Central (G/B) CANCELED
Plattsmouth at Duchesne Academy (G)
Yutan at Syracuse (G/B)
Lincoln Lutheran at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
Louisville at Fort Calhoun (B) POSTPONED
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Malcolm vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 5:00 PM (G) at SECC
Semifinal: Auburn vs. Weeping Water, 7:30 PM (G) at SECC
Consolation: Palmyra at Mead, 6:00 PM (G)
Consolation: Falls City at Freeman, 6:00 PM (G)
Pioneer Conference Tournament (at Johnson-Brock)
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Southern, 3:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: Sterling vs. Lourdes Central Catholic, 6:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: Tri County vs. Lourdes Central Catholic, 4:30 PM (B)
Semifinal: Southern vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 7:30 PM (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake POSTPONED TO 2/5
Sioux City East at Sioux City West
Auburn, Falls City at Platteview
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City East CANCELED
Nodaway Valley at Clarke