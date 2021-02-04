KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- St. Albert visits Glenwood on KMA-FM 99.1 Thursday evening to highlight a big slate of hoops.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert at Glenwood (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM 

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Stanton (G/B)

Clarinda Academy at Fremont-Mills (B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Underwood (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian Academy (G)

Moravia at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Non-Conference  

East Atchison at Shenandoah (G/B)

Clarinda at West Nodaway (G)

Red Oak at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Essex at Iowa School for the Deaf (G/B)

Griswold at Heartland Christian (G/B)

Sidney at Southwest Valley (G/B) CANCELED

Logan-Magnolia at Ar-We-Va (G/B) CANCELED 

CAM at Audubon (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at IKM-Manning (G)

Centerville at Central Decatur (G/B) CANCELED 

Diagonal at East Union (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Southeast Warren (B)

Pleasantville at Southeast Warren (G)

Chariton at Wayne (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Madrid (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Saydel (G/B)

Colfax-Mingo vs. Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars (G/B) CANCELED

Area Missouri  

North Andrew at South Holt (G/B)

Penney at Maryville (B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Raymond Central (G/B) CANCELED 

Plattsmouth at Duchesne Academy (G)

Yutan at Syracuse (G/B)

Lincoln Lutheran at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Louisville at Fort Calhoun (B) POSTPONED 

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Malcolm vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 5:00 PM (G) at SECC

Semifinal: Auburn vs. Weeping Water, 7:30 PM (G) at SECC

Consolation: Palmyra at Mead, 6:00 PM (G)

Consolation: Falls City at Freeman, 6:00 PM (G)

Pioneer Conference Tournament (at Johnson-Brock)

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Southern, 3:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: Sterling vs. Lourdes Central Catholic, 6:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: Tri County vs. Lourdes Central Catholic, 4:30 PM (B)

Semifinal: Southern vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 7:30 PM (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake POSTPONED TO 2/5

Sioux City East at Sioux City West

Auburn, Falls City at Platteview

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City East CANCELED

Nodaway Valley at Clarke

