KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The first night of the tournament trail is here, and KMA Sports has coverage from Oakland, Lenox, Malvern and Tabor. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — First Round 

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston

Paton-Churdan at Baxter

Meskwaki Settlement at Collins-Maxwell

Colo-Nesco at AGWSR

HLV at BCLUW

St. Edmond at Ankeny Christian Academy

BGM at GMG

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 4 — First Round 

George-Little Rock at Gehlen Catholic

South O’Brien at Kingsley-Pierson

Harris-Lake Park at Trinity Christian

Woodbury Central at Ar-We-Va

Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Siouxland Christian at River Valley

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 — First Round

Whiting at Boyer Valley

Orient-Macksburg at CAM

West Harrison at Tri-Center

Griswold at Riverside On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Hamburg at Stanton

East Union at Murray

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — First Round 

Diagonal at Lenox Follow @drkhwrd on Twitter

Sidney at East Mills On KMA 960 (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)

Essex at Fremont-Mills On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @d2mart)

Bedford at Martensdale-St. Marys

Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Chariton)

Southeast Warren at Earlham

Lamoni at Wayne

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 8 — First Round

Wapello at Holy Trinity Catholic

Keota at WACO

New London at Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-County at North Mahaska

Moulton-Udell at Sigourney

Seymour at Twin Cedars

Moravia at Lynnville-Sully

Non-Conference 

Riverside at Shenandoah (B) On KMAX-Stream 

Red Oak at Mount Ayr (B)

Creston at Central Decatur (B)

AHSTW at Denison-Schleswig (B)

South Hamilton at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Underwood at ACGC (B)

Treynor at Greene County (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Omaha Northwest (G/B)

Spencer at Sioux City West (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at South Sioux City (G)

LeMars at Storm Lake (G)

Unity Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Area Missouri 

South Holt at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)

North Nodaway at Worth County (G/B)

King City at Maysville (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Syracuse at Nebraska City (G)

Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City (B)

Plattsmouth at Wahoo (G/B)

Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran (G/B)

Mead at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Falls City at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

College View Academy at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Palmyra at Pawnee City (G/B)

Weeping Water at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Omaha Mercy at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Johnson-Brock at Freeman (G/B)

Brownell-Talbot at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.