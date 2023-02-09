(KMAland) -- The first night of the tournament trail is here, and KMA Sports has coverage from Oakland, Lenox, Malvern and Tabor. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — First Round
Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston
Paton-Churdan at Baxter
Meskwaki Settlement at Collins-Maxwell
Colo-Nesco at AGWSR
HLV at BCLUW
St. Edmond at Ankeny Christian Academy
BGM at GMG
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 4 — First Round
George-Little Rock at Gehlen Catholic
South O’Brien at Kingsley-Pierson
Harris-Lake Park at Trinity Christian
Woodbury Central at Ar-We-Va
Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Siouxland Christian at River Valley
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 — First Round
Whiting at Boyer Valley
Orient-Macksburg at CAM
West Harrison at Tri-Center
Griswold at Riverside On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Hamburg at Stanton
East Union at Murray
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — First Round
Diagonal at Lenox Follow @drkhwrd on Twitter
Sidney at East Mills On KMA 960 (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)
Essex at Fremont-Mills On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @d2mart)
Bedford at Martensdale-St. Marys
Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Chariton)
Southeast Warren at Earlham
Lamoni at Wayne
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 8 — First Round
Wapello at Holy Trinity Catholic
Keota at WACO
New London at Burlington Notre Dame
Tri-County at North Mahaska
Moulton-Udell at Sigourney
Seymour at Twin Cedars
Moravia at Lynnville-Sully
Non-Conference
Riverside at Shenandoah (B) On KMAX-Stream
Red Oak at Mount Ayr (B)
Creston at Central Decatur (B)
AHSTW at Denison-Schleswig (B)
South Hamilton at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Underwood at ACGC (B)
Treynor at Greene County (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Omaha Northwest (G/B)
Spencer at Sioux City West (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at South Sioux City (G)
LeMars at Storm Lake (G)
Unity Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Area Missouri
South Holt at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)
North Nodaway at Worth County (G/B)
King City at Maysville (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Syracuse at Nebraska City (G)
Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City (B)
Plattsmouth at Wahoo (G/B)
Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran (G/B)
Mead at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Falls City at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
College View Academy at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Palmyra at Pawnee City (G/B)
Weeping Water at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Omaha Mercy at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
Johnson-Brock at Freeman (G/B)
Brownell-Talbot at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)