(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from doubleheader basketball on Thursday in Clarinda. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at Boyer Valley (G)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (G)
LeMars at Sioux City East (G)
Non-Conference
Sidney at Clarinda (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Essex at Riverside (G/B)
Southwest Valley at Stanton (G/B)
Heartland Christian at Riverside (B)
Logan-Magnolia at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Panorama (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Wayne at Moravia (G/B)
MVAOCOU at Woodbine (G/B)
Woodward Academy at Seymour (B)
Fairfax Invitational
Consolation: Rock Port vs. South Holt (G)
Consolation: South Holt vs. St. Joseph Christian (B)
Stanberry Invitational
Platte Valley vs. North Andrew (G)
Mound City vs. King City (G)
Platte Valley vs. Albany (B)
Mound City vs. North Andrew (B)
South Harrison Invitational
Mercer vs. Northeast Nodaway (G)
South Harrison vs. Princeton (G)
Maysville vs. Mercer (B)
Princeton vs. South Harrison (B)
Lathrop Bill Burns Classic
Savannah vs. Mid-Buchanan (G)
Area Missouri
Maryville at St. Pius X (G)
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. BDS (G)
Johnson-Brock vs. Parkview Christian (G)
Freeman vs. Tri County (B)
Palmyra vs. Parkview Christian (B)
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Exeter-Milligan vs. Meridian (G)
Lewiston vs. Palmyra (G)
Pawnee City vs. Exeter-Milligan (B)
BDS vs. Diller-Odell (B)
Area Nebraska
Weeping Water at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
Syracuse at Arlington (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Harlan at Clarinda (G/B)
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
OABCIG at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak, Denison-Schleswig, AHSTW at St. Albert (B)
Atlantic, Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Missouri Valley at Blair (B)
Bennington, Plattsmouth at Logan-Magnolia (B)
Riverside, Tri-Center, Woodbine at ACGC (B)
Southwest Valley, East Union, Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)
Sioux City East, Sioux City West at LeMars (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Albia, Cardinal, Davis County at Clarke-Murray (B)
Maryville, Falls City at Sabetha (G/B)
Worth County, Stanberry, Albany at Maysville (G/B)
Beatrice at Nebraska City (G/B)
Yutan Invitational (B) (Johnson County Central)
Ralston at Louisville (G/B)
Fairbury, Syracuse at Norris (B)