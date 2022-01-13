KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has live video streams from Glenwood, Avoca, Treynor and Sidney to highlight a busy Thursday evening. View the complete KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert at Red Oak (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood (G/B) VIDEO

Creston at Lewis Central (G/B)

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at AHSTW (G/B) On KMAX-Stream w/VIDEO

Missouri Valley at Treynor (G/B) VIDEO

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Bedford at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G/B)

LeMars at Sioux City East (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Clarinda at Sidney (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO

Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Stanton at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Moravia at Wayne (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodward-Granger (G/B)

Area Missouri 

St. Pius X at Maryville (G)

Fairfax Invitational 

Consolation: South Holt vs. Rock Port, 6:00 PM (G)

Consolation: Nodaway Valley vs. Falls City, 7:30 PM (B)

Stanberry Invitational 

Semifinals (G/B)

South Harrison Invitational 

Semifinals (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Lincoln Christian at Louisville (G)

Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Girls & Boys Semifinals 

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Girls & Boys Semifinals 

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Clarinda at Harlan (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Kuemper Catholic at West Central Valley

Riverside, Tri-Center, ACGC at Woodbine

Logan-Magnolia, Plattsmouth at Bennington 

Southwest Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, Panorama at East Union

Southeast Warren, Albia, Chariton at Clarke

Wayne, Pleasantville at Interstate 35

Coon Rapids-Bayard, Ogden at West Central Valley

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic 

LeMars, Sioux City West at Sioux City East 

Moravia, Belle Plaine, Iowa Valley at Montezuma

Maryville, Falls City at Sabetha

Stanberry, Maysville, West Platte at Albany

Nebraska City at Beatrice

Louisville at Ralston

Yutan Tournament 

Fairbury, Norris at Syracuse

