(KMAland) -- Southwest Valley visits Stanton on KMA-FM 99.1 tonight for a basketball doubleheader, plus lots of other basketball, wrestling, bowling and swimming on the KMAland Sports Schedule.

View the full Thursday night schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference

Clarinda Academy at East Mills (B) POSTPONED

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur at Mount Ayr (G/B) POSTPONED

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (G) POSTPONED

Non-Conference

East Mills at Red Oak (G) POSTPONED

Sidney at Clarinda (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) POSTPONED

Southwest Valley at Stanton (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren (G/B) POSTPONED

Wayne at Moravia (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodward-Granger (G/B) POSTPONED

Seymour at Centerville (G)

Grand View Christian at Lamoni (G) POSTPONED

Fairfax Invitational

Consolation: West Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian, 4:30 PM (G)

Consolation: North Nodaway vs. Rock Port, 6:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: East Atchison vs. Nodaway-Holt, 7:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Falls City vs. South Holt, 9:00 PM (G)

South Harrison Invitational

Semifinal: South Harrison vs. Northeast Nodaway, 7:30 PM (B)

Semifinal: Princeton vs. North Harrison, 9:00 PM (B)

Stanberry Invitational

Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. King City, 4:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Albany vs. Stanberry, 7:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Mound City vs. Stanberry, 6:00 PM (B)

Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. North Andrew, 9:00 PM (B)

Area Missouri

Maryville at St. Pius X (G)

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Semifinal: Exeter-Milligan vs. BDS, 5:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 3:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Parkview Christian vs. Freeman, 6:30 PM (B)

Semifinal: Tri County vs. Diller-Odell, 8:00 PM (B)

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Semifinal: Southern vs. Pawnee City, 5:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS vs. Palmyra, 4:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: Lewiston vs. Exeter-Milligan, 7:00 PM (B)

Semifinal: Palmyra vs. Johnson-Brock, 8:30 PM (B)

Area Nebraska

Plattsmouth at Blair (G/B)

Fort Calhoun at Weeping Water (G/B)

Louisville at Lincoln Christian (G)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Tri-Center, Woodbine, ACGC at Riverside

Logan-Magnolia, Bennington at Plattsmouth

East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys, Panorama at Southwest Valley POSTPONED

Southeast Warren at Albia POSTPONED

Interstate 35, Pleasantville at Wayne POSTPONED

Clarinda Academy, Ogden, West Central Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North

Sioux City East, LeMars at Sioux City West POSTPONED

Moravia, Montezuma, Iowa Valley at Belle Plaine

Maryville, Sabetha at Falls City

Beatrice at Nebraska City

Yutan Tournament (Johnson County Central)

Syracuse, Fairbury, Skutt Catholic at Norris

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Clarinda at Harlan POSTPONED

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig POSTPONED

Nodaway Valley at Centerville POSTPONED

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Bellevue West at Lewis Central

Atlantic at Abraham Lincoln POSTPONED

