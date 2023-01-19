(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Corner Conference Tournament in Tabor and wrestling in Clarinda on Thursday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Glenwood (G/B)
Atlantic at St. Albert (G)
Corner Conference Tournament
Stanton vs. Sidney at Fremont-Mills (G) On KMAX-Stream
East Mills at Fremont-Mills (G) On KMAX-Stream
Stanton at Fremont-Mills (B) On KMAX-Stream
Sidney vs. East Mills at Fremont-Mills (B) On KMAX-Stream
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at East Union (G/B)
Non-Conference
Harlan at Carroll (G)
Grand View Christian at Atlantic (B)
Hamburg at Rock Port (G)
Boyer Valley at Logan-Magnolia (B)
Woodbine at Tri-Center (B)
Earlham at Lenox (G/B)
West Harrison at Whiting (G/B)
Area Missouri
Rock Port at Northland Christian (B)
Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (G)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Arlington (G/B)
Ralston at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Conestoga at Falls City (G/B)
Humboldt-TRS at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Lewiston (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Harlan at OABCIG (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, West Sioux (G/B)
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Creston, Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah
Glenwood, Atlantic at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream
Red Oak, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW at Harlan
Council Bluffs City Duals at Abraham Lincoln
Martensdale-St. Marys, Earlham, West Central Valley at Collins-Maxwell
Central Decatur at Albia
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
East Atchison, North Andrew at Stanberry
Maryville at Lawson
Savannah, Chillicothe, Lafayette at South Harrison
Nebraska City at Syracuse
Falls City at Conestoga
Johnson County Central, Roncalli Catholic at Weeping Water
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
East Atchison, North Andrew at Stanberry
Maryville at Lawson
Savannah, Chillicothe, Lafayette at South Harrison
Falls City at Conestoga