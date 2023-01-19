KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Corner Conference Tournament in Tabor and wrestling in Clarinda on Thursday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Glenwood (G/B)

Atlantic at St. Albert (G)

Corner Conference Tournament 

Stanton vs. Sidney at Fremont-Mills (G) On KMAX-Stream

East Mills at Fremont-Mills (G) On KMAX-Stream

Stanton at Fremont-Mills (B) On KMAX-Stream

Sidney vs. East Mills at Fremont-Mills (B) On KMAX-Stream

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at East Union (G/B)

Non-Conference

Harlan at Carroll (G)

Grand View Christian at Atlantic (B)

Hamburg at Rock Port (G)

Boyer Valley at Logan-Magnolia (B)

Woodbine at Tri-Center (B)

Earlham at Lenox (G/B)

West Harrison at Whiting (G/B)

Area Missouri  

Rock Port at Northland Christian (B)

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (G)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Arlington (G/B)

Ralston at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Conestoga at Falls City (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Lewiston (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Harlan at OABCIG (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, West Sioux (G/B)

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Creston, Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah

Glenwood, Atlantic at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream

Red Oak, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW at Harlan

Council Bluffs City Duals at Abraham Lincoln

Martensdale-St. Marys, Earlham, West Central Valley at Collins-Maxwell

Central Decatur at Albia

Sioux City West at Sioux City East

East Atchison, North Andrew at Stanberry

Maryville at Lawson

Savannah, Chillicothe, Lafayette at South Harrison

Nebraska City at Syracuse

Falls City at Conestoga

Johnson County Central, Roncalli Catholic at Weeping Water

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

East Atchison, North Andrew at Stanberry

Maryville at Lawson

Savannah, Chillicothe, Lafayette at South Harrison

Falls City at Conestoga

