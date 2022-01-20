KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Audio and video coverage from the boys Corner Conference Tournament and some important Hawkeye Ten duals highlight a busy Thursday in KMAland sports. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference Tournament 

Sidney vs. Stanton at East Mills, 6:00 PM (B) On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO

Fremont-Mills at East Mills, 7:30 PM (B) On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Tri-Center (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Riveride at Clarinda (G) VIDEO

Atlantic at Grand View Christian (G/B)

Carroll at Harlan (G)

Lenox at Earlham (G/B)

Whiting at West Harrison (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Crete (G/B)

Plattsmouth at Ralston (G/B)

Falls City at Conestoga (G/B)

Weeping Water at Brownell-Talbot (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

Lewiston at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Denison-Schleswig at Clarinda (G/B)

Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert (G/B)

OA-BCIG at Harlan (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah, Creston at Denison-Schleswig 

Clarinda, Glenwood at Atlantic On KMA 960 w/VIDEO

Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW at Red Oak

Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert

Wayne, North/Hoover, Ottumwa at Centerville

Central Decatur, Pleasantville, Albia at Davis County

Collins-Maxwell, Earlham, West Central Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys

Interstate 35, Panorama, Van Meter at Southeast Warren

Sioux City East at Sioux City West

Moravia, Belle Plaine, HLV at Sigourney

North Andrew, Stanberry at East Atchison

Maryville, Lawson at Maysville 

Syracuse at Nebraska City 

Yutan, Roncalli Catholic at Weeping Water

Conestoga at Falls City

