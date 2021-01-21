KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- More Corner Conference Tournament action on KMA-FM tonight headlines a busy slate of basketball, wrestling, bowling and swimming.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Red Oak at Glenwood (G/B)

Harlan at Atlantic (G/B)

Corner Conference Tournament (at Sidney) – On KMA-FM 99.1

East Mills vs. Fremont-Mills, 5:30 PM (B)

Stanton at Sidney, 7:30 PM (B)

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley at East Union (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G)

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni at Murray (G/B)

Non-Conference

Shenandoah at Riverside (B)

Earlham at Lenox (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Central Decatur at Interstate 35 (G)

ACGC at CAM (G/B)

West Harrison at Whiting (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Tri-County (G/B)

Area Nebraska

Crete at Nebraska City (G/B)

Ralston at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah, Denison-Schleswig at Creston

Glenwood, Atlantic at Clarinda

Red Oak, Harlan, AHSTW at Kuemper Catholic

East Mills, Bedford, East Union at Clarinda Academy

Albia, Davis County, Pleasantville at Central Decatur

Wayne, Centerville, Des Moines North/Hoover at Ottumwa

Southeast Warren, Interstate 35, Van Meter at Panorama

Martensdale-St. Marys at Collins-Maxwell

LeMars, Sioux City East at Sioux City East

Stanberry, North Andrew, Mid-Buchanan at East Atchison

Lawson, Maysville, Trenton at Maryville

Plattsmouth at Norris

Nebraska City at Syracuse

Weeping Water at Louisville

Conestoga at Falls City

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig

Creston at Red Oak

Lewis Central, St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson

Harlan at OABCIG

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Atlantic at Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson

