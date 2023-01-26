KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Tabor and Underwood tonight for high school basketball on the KMAX-Stream.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Hamburg (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Diagonal at Murray (G), 7:00 PM

Semifinal: Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas (G), 6:00 PM

Consolation: Moulton-Udell vs. Orient-Macksburg (G)

Consolation: Moravia vs. Murray (G)

Consolation: Lamoni vs. Mormon Trail (G)

Non-Conference 

East Mills at Clarinda (G/B)

Griswold at Red Oak (G)

Glenwood at Underwood (G) On KMAX-Stream

Harlan at Carroll (G)

Stanton at CAM (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Griswold (B)

Woodbine at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Essex at Nodaway Valley MO (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Collins-Maxwell (B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Panorama (G/B)

LeMars at Western Christian (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Hamilton Tournament 

Semifinal: East Atchison vs. East Buchanan (G)

North Platte Tournament  

Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. North Andrew (G)

Semifinal: North Platte vs. West Platte (G)

Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. North Andrew (B)

Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan vs. West Platte (B)

Area Nebraska 

Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra (G/B)

Trailblazer Conference Tournament  

Consolation: Ralston at Nebraska City (G)

Consolation: Nebraska City at Ralston (B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Arlington vs. Yutan (G)

Semifinal: Syracuse vs. Douglas County West (G)

Consolation: Logan View vs. Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Consolation: Raymond Central vs. Conestoga (G)

Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Conestoga (B)

Semifinal: Syracuse vs. Douglas County West (B)

Consolation: Arlington vs. Fort Calhoun (B)

Consolation: Yutan vs. Louisville (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Lenox at Clarinda (G/B)

Creston at Knoxville (G/B)

LeMars at Sioux City East (G/B)

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah, St. Albert at Atlantic

Red Oak, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW at Harlan

Bedford, Maryville at Mount Ayr

Nodaway Valley, Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley

Central Decatur, Interstate 35, Saydel at Martensdale-St. Marys

East Union, Lynnville-Sully, Panorama at Pleasantville

Missouri River Conference Meet at LeMars

Rock Port, North Andrew, Trenton at Stanberry

Savannah at Plattsburg

Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City

Weeping Water, Palmer, Plainview at Twin River

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Rock Port, North Andrew, Trenton at Stanberry

Savannah at Plattsburg

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central (B)

Savannah at Central (G)

