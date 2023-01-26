(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Tabor and Underwood tonight for high school basketball on the KMAX-Stream.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Sidney at Hamburg (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Diagonal at Murray (G), 7:00 PM
Semifinal: Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas (G), 6:00 PM
Consolation: Moulton-Udell vs. Orient-Macksburg (G)
Consolation: Moravia vs. Murray (G)
Consolation: Lamoni vs. Mormon Trail (G)
Non-Conference
East Mills at Clarinda (G/B)
Griswold at Red Oak (G)
Glenwood at Underwood (G) On KMAX-Stream
Harlan at Carroll (G)
Stanton at CAM (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Griswold (B)
Woodbine at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Essex at Nodaway Valley MO (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Collins-Maxwell (B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Panorama (G/B)
LeMars at Western Christian (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Hamilton Tournament
Semifinal: East Atchison vs. East Buchanan (G)
North Platte Tournament
Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. North Andrew (G)
Semifinal: North Platte vs. West Platte (G)
Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. North Andrew (B)
Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan vs. West Platte (B)
Area Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra (G/B)
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Consolation: Ralston at Nebraska City (G)
Consolation: Nebraska City at Ralston (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Arlington vs. Yutan (G)
Semifinal: Syracuse vs. Douglas County West (G)
Consolation: Logan View vs. Ashland-Greenwood (G)
Consolation: Raymond Central vs. Conestoga (G)
Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Conestoga (B)
Semifinal: Syracuse vs. Douglas County West (B)
Consolation: Arlington vs. Fort Calhoun (B)
Consolation: Yutan vs. Louisville (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lenox at Clarinda (G/B)
Creston at Knoxville (G/B)
LeMars at Sioux City East (G/B)
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah, St. Albert at Atlantic
Red Oak, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW at Harlan
Bedford, Maryville at Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley, Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley
Central Decatur, Interstate 35, Saydel at Martensdale-St. Marys
East Union, Lynnville-Sully, Panorama at Pleasantville
Missouri River Conference Meet at LeMars
Rock Port, North Andrew, Trenton at Stanberry
Savannah at Plattsburg
Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City
Weeping Water, Palmer, Plainview at Twin River
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Rock Port, North Andrew, Trenton at Stanberry
Savannah at Plattsburg
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central (B)
Savannah at Central (G)