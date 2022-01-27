(KMAland) -- It's a busy Thursday night of athletics in KMAland. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Creston vs. Knoxville at Oskaloosa (G/B)
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G)
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation: Seymour vs. Orient-Macksburg (G)
Semifinal: Moravia vs. Lamoni at Ankeny Christian, 6:00 PM (B)
Semifinal: Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian Academy, 7:30 PM (B)
Consolation: Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars, 7:00 PM (B)
Consolation: Melcher-Dallas at Murray, 7:30 PM (B)
Consolation: Seymour vs. Diagonal at Murray, 6:00 PM (B)
Non-Conference
Red Oak at Underwood (G/B) VIDEO
Bedford at Sidney (G/B)
CAM at Stanton (G/B)
Griswold at Boyer Valley (B)
Paton-Churdan at Collins-Maxwell (G/B)
Panorama at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Hamilton Tournament
Semifinal: East Atchison vs. East Buchanan (G)
North Platte Invitational
Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. Mid-Buchanan, 4:30 PM (G)
Semifinal: Mound City vs. West Platte, 5:45 PM (B)
Semifinal: , 8:30 PM (B)
Cameron Tournament
Smithville vs. Maryville, 6:30 PM (B)
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Semifinals at Wahoo at Beatrice (G)
5th Place (G)
Semifinals at Wahoo & Beatrice (B)
5th Place (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse (G)
Semifinal: Louisville at Yutan (G)
Consolation Semifinal: Arlington at Douglas County West (G)
Consolation Semifinal: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Raymond Central (G)
Area Nebraska
Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Fairbury (G/B)
Weeping Water vs. Falls City at Peru State (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah, Atlantic-CAM, Southwest Iowa at St. Albert
Denison-Schleswig, Knoxville, Winterset at North Polk
East Mills, AHSTW, Audubon at Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, West Monona at Treynor
Martensdale-St. Marys, Interstate 35, Saydel at Central Decatur
Bedford/Lenox, Mount Ayr at Maryville
Southwest Valley, Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley
East Union, Lynnville-Sully, Pleasantville at Panorama
Missouri River Conference Tournament at Sioux City West
Rock Port, North Andrew, Trenton at Stanberry
Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood
Weeping Water, Palmer at St. Paul