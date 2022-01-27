KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- It's a busy Thursday night of athletics in KMAland. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Creston vs. Knoxville at Oskaloosa (G/B)

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament  

Consolation: Seymour vs. Orient-Macksburg (G)

Semifinal: Moravia vs. Lamoni at Ankeny Christian, 6:00 PM (B)

Semifinal: Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian Academy, 7:30 PM (B)

Consolation: Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars, 7:00 PM (B)

Consolation: Melcher-Dallas at Murray, 7:30 PM (B)

Consolation: Seymour vs. Diagonal at Murray, 6:00 PM (B)

Non-Conference 

Red Oak at Underwood (G/B) VIDEO 

Bedford at Sidney (G/B)

CAM at Stanton (G/B)

Griswold at  Boyer Valley (B)

Paton-Churdan at Collins-Maxwell (G/B)

Panorama at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Hamilton Tournament 

Semifinal: East Atchison vs. East Buchanan (G)

North Platte Invitational

Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. Mid-Buchanan, 4:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Mound City vs. West Platte, 5:45 PM (B)

Semifinal: , 8:30 PM (B)

Cameron Tournament 

Smithville vs. Maryville, 6:30 PM (B)

Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

Semifinals at Wahoo at Beatrice (G)

5th Place (G)

Semifinals at Wahoo & Beatrice (B)

5th Place (B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse (G)

Semifinal: Louisville at Yutan (G)

Consolation Semifinal: Arlington at Douglas County West (G)

Consolation Semifinal: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Raymond Central (G)

Area Nebraska 

Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Fairbury (G/B)

Weeping Water vs. Falls City at Peru State (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah, Atlantic-CAM, Southwest Iowa at St. Albert

Denison-Schleswig, Knoxville, Winterset at North Polk 

East Mills, AHSTW, Audubon at Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, West Monona at Treynor

Martensdale-St. Marys, Interstate 35, Saydel at Central Decatur

Bedford/Lenox, Mount Ayr at Maryville

Southwest Valley, Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley

East Union, Lynnville-Sully, Pleasantville at Panorama 

Missouri River Conference Tournament at Sioux City West

Rock Port, North Andrew, Trenton at Stanberry

Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood

Weeping Water, Palmer at St. Paul

