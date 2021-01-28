(KMAland) -- It’s a very busy Thursday of KMAland basketball, wrestling, bowling and swimming.
Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Corner Conference
Essex at Sidney (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Lenox (G/B
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (G)
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Moravia vs. Moulton-Udell at Orient, 7:30 PM (G)
Semifinal: Melcher-Dallas vs. Murray at Orient, 6:00 PM (G)
Consolation: Orient-Macksburg vs. Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars, 6:00 PM (G)
Consolation: Diagonal vs. Twin Cedars at Humeston, 6:00 PM (G)
Consolation: Seymour at Mormon Trail, 7:30 PM (G)
Consolation: Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars, 7:30 PM (B)
Non-Conference
Underwood at Red Oak (G/B)
Glenwood at Treynor (G)
St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Stanton at CAM (G/B)
East Mills at Riverside (G/B)
Tri-Center at Griswold (G)
Chariton at Central Decatur (G/B)
Southeast Warren at West Central Valley (G/B)
Collins-Maxwell at Paton-Churdan (G)
Northwest Missouri Tournament
North Nodaway vs. West Nodaway, 4:30 PM (G)
Worth County vs. Northland Christian, 7:30 PM (G)
Northland Christian vs. Nodaway-Holt, 6:00 PM (B)
Worth County vs. North Nodaway, 9:00 PM (B)
King City Tournament
Semifinal: Stanberry vs. King City, 6:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: DeKalb vs. Albany, 4:30 PM (G)
Consolation: Northeast Nodaway vs. South Holt, 7:30 PM (G)
Consolation: Maysville vs. Stewartsville-Osborn, 9:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: Stanberry vs. Stewartsville-Osborn, 6:00 PM (B)
Semifinal: Northeast Nodaway vs. Albany, 4:30 PM (B)
Consolation: King City vs. South Holt, 7:30 PM (B)
North Platte Tournament
Semifinal: North Andrew vs. Plattsburg, 4:30 PM (G)
Semifinal: North Platte vs. Platte Valley, 7:15 PM (G)
Semifinal: Mound City vs. West Platte, 8:30 PM (B)
Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan vs. Plattsburg, 5:45 PM (B)
Cameron Tournament
Semifinal: Maryville vs. Cameron, 5:30 PM (G)
Semifinal: Smithville vs. Chillicothe, 7:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: Battle vs. Maryville, 4:00 PM (B)
Quarterfinal: Benton vs. Lawson, 5:30 PM (B)
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Nebraska City at Wahoo (G)
Semifinal: Platteview at Beatrice (G)
Consolation: Ralston at Plattsmouth (G)
Semifinal: Plattsmouth at Wahoo (B)
Semifinal: Beatrice at Platteview (B)
Consolation: Ralston at Nebraska City (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan (B)
Semifinal: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Douglas County West (B)
Consolation: Conestoga at Louisville (B)
Consolation: Fort Calhoun at Arlington (B)
Consolation: Syracuse at Raymond Central (B)
Area Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra (G/B)
Falls City at Weeping Water (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Atlantic, St. Albert, Southwest Iowa at Shenandoah
Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood
Creston, Lewis Central at Harlan
East Mills, AHSTW, Tri-Center at Audubon
Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, Treynor at West Monona
Mount Ayr, Maryville at Bedford/Lenox
Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys, Saydel at Interstate 35
Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, Wayne at Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas
East Union, North Polk at Winterset
Missouri River Conference Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City
Wahoo at Conestoga
Plattsmouth at Elkhorn South
Freeman Tournament (Auburn, Louisville, Palmyra, Johnson County Central)
Palmyra, Weeping Water at St. Paul
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Harlan
Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak
Knoxville at Creston
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central
Missouri River Conference Meet at Sioux City