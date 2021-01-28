KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It’s a very busy Thursday of KMAland basketball, wrestling, bowling and swimming.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Corner Conference

Essex at Sidney (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Lenox (G/B

Missouri River Conference  

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (G)

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Moravia vs. Moulton-Udell at Orient, 7:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Melcher-Dallas vs. Murray at Orient, 6:00 PM (G)

Consolation: Orient-Macksburg vs. Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars, 6:00 PM (G)

Consolation: Diagonal vs. Twin Cedars at Humeston, 6:00 PM (G)

Consolation: Seymour at Mormon Trail, 7:30 PM (G)

Consolation: Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars, 7:30 PM (B)

Non-Conference  

Underwood at Red Oak (G/B)

Glenwood at Treynor (G)

St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Stanton at CAM (G/B)

East Mills at Riverside (G/B)

Tri-Center at Griswold (G)

Chariton at Central Decatur (G/B)

Southeast Warren at West Central Valley (G/B)

Collins-Maxwell at Paton-Churdan (G)

Northwest Missouri Tournament

North Nodaway vs. West Nodaway, 4:30 PM (G)

Worth County vs. Northland Christian, 7:30 PM (G)

Northland Christian vs. Nodaway-Holt, 6:00 PM (B)

Worth County vs. North Nodaway, 9:00 PM (B)

King City Tournament

Semifinal: Stanberry vs. King City, 6:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: DeKalb vs. Albany, 4:30 PM (G)

Consolation: Northeast Nodaway vs. South Holt, 7:30 PM (G)

Consolation: Maysville vs. Stewartsville-Osborn, 9:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: Stanberry vs. Stewartsville-Osborn, 6:00 PM (B)

Semifinal: Northeast Nodaway vs. Albany, 4:30 PM (B)

Consolation: King City vs. South Holt, 7:30 PM (B)

North Platte Tournament

Semifinal: North Andrew vs. Plattsburg, 4:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: North Platte vs. Platte Valley, 7:15 PM (G)

Semifinal: Mound City vs. West Platte, 8:30 PM (B)

Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan vs. Plattsburg, 5:45 PM (B)

Cameron Tournament

Semifinal: Maryville vs. Cameron, 5:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Smithville vs. Chillicothe, 7:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: Battle vs. Maryville, 4:00 PM (B)

Quarterfinal: Benton vs. Lawson, 5:30 PM (B)

Trailblazer Conference Tournament   

Semifinal: Nebraska City at Wahoo (G)

Semifinal: Platteview at Beatrice (G)

Consolation: Ralston at Plattsmouth (G)

Semifinal: Plattsmouth at Wahoo (B)

Semifinal: Beatrice at Platteview (B)

Consolation: Ralston at Nebraska City (B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan (B)

Semifinal: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Douglas County West (B)

Consolation: Conestoga at Louisville (B)

Consolation: Fort Calhoun at Arlington (B)

Consolation: Syracuse at Raymond Central (B)

Area Nebraska

Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra (G/B)

Falls City at Weeping Water (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE  

Atlantic, St. Albert, Southwest Iowa at Shenandoah

Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood

Creston, Lewis Central at Harlan

East Mills, AHSTW, Tri-Center at Audubon

Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, Treynor at West Monona

Mount Ayr, Maryville at Bedford/Lenox

Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys, Saydel at Interstate 35

Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, Wayne at Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas

East Union, North Polk at Winterset

Missouri River Conference Tournament

Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City

Wahoo at Conestoga

Plattsmouth at Elkhorn South

Freeman Tournament (Auburn, Louisville, Palmyra, Johnson County Central)

Palmyra, Weeping Water at St. Paul

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Clarinda at Harlan

Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak

Knoxville at Creston

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central

Missouri River Conference Meet at Sioux City

