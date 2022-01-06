KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a plenty busy night of high school basketball and wrestling in KMAland. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Essex at East Atchison (G/B)

Stanton at AHSTW (G)

Auburn at East Mills (B)

Audubon at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Southwest Valley at CAM (G/B)

Murray at East Union (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at West Bend-Mallard (G/B)

Harrisburg at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

LeMars at Dakota Valley (B)

Tri-County at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Lafayette at Maryville (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Gross Catholic at Nebraska City (G)

Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Auburn at Omaha Mercy (G)

Palmyra at Malcolm (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City (G/B)

Dorchester at Sterling (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Clarinda (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig, Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert (G/B)

Creston at Harlan (G/B)

Lenox at Clarke (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Sioux City Metro at Lewis Central (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah, Red Oak, Lewis Central at Glenwood

Creston, Kuemper Catholic, St. Albert at Clarinda

Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig at Harlan

Griswold, AHSTW, ACGC at East Mills

Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, Underwood at West Central Valley

Earlham, Ogden, Southeast Valley at Audubon

Treynor at Conestoga

Wayne, Centerville, Clarke at Davis County

Bedford/Lenox, Central Decatur at Woodward-Granger

Mount Ayr, Worth County, South Harrison at Albany

Sioux City East, Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln 

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars

Moravia, Des Moines Lincoln at Interstate 35

Maryville, Cameron, Savannah at Lafayette 

Falls City at Nebraska City

Fort Calhoun, Platteviw at Louisville

High Plains Community Tournament 

Johnson County Central, Thayer Central at Freeman

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.