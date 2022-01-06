(KMAland) -- It's a plenty busy night of high school basketball and wrestling in KMAland. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
Essex at East Atchison (G/B)
Stanton at AHSTW (G)
Auburn at East Mills (B)
Audubon at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Southwest Valley at CAM (G/B)
Murray at East Union (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at West Bend-Mallard (G/B)
Harrisburg at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
LeMars at Dakota Valley (B)
Tri-County at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Area Missouri
Lafayette at Maryville (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Gross Catholic at Nebraska City (G)
Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Auburn at Omaha Mercy (G)
Palmyra at Malcolm (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City (G/B)
Dorchester at Sterling (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Clarinda (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig, Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert (G/B)
Creston at Harlan (G/B)
Lenox at Clarke (G/B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Sioux City Metro at Lewis Central (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah, Red Oak, Lewis Central at Glenwood
Creston, Kuemper Catholic, St. Albert at Clarinda
Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Griswold, AHSTW, ACGC at East Mills
Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, Underwood at West Central Valley
Earlham, Ogden, Southeast Valley at Audubon
Treynor at Conestoga
Wayne, Centerville, Clarke at Davis County
Bedford/Lenox, Central Decatur at Woodward-Granger
Mount Ayr, Worth County, South Harrison at Albany
Sioux City East, Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars
Moravia, Des Moines Lincoln at Interstate 35
Maryville, Cameron, Savannah at Lafayette
Falls City at Nebraska City
Fort Calhoun, Platteviw at Louisville
High Plains Community Tournament
Johnson County Central, Thayer Central at Freeman