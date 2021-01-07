(KMAland) -- Sidney girls hoops hosts Falls City Sacred Heart on KMA-FM later this evening. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Harlan (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Diagonal (G/B)
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills at Shenandoah (G/B)
AHSTW at Stanton (G)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Sidney (G) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM
Audubon at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
East Union at Murray (G/B)
Ankeny Christian Academy at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)
Sioux City North at Gehlen Catholic (G)
Schuyler COunty at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Tri-County (G/B)
Area Missouri
North Nodaway at Gilman City (G/B)
West Platte at South Holt (G/B)
Lafayette at Maryville (G)
Maryville at Lafayette (B)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Gross Catholic (G)
Omaha Concordia at Auburn (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water (G/B)
Malcolm at Palmyra (G/B)
Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Falls City at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah, Glenwood, Lewis Central at Red Oak
Denison-Schleswig, Harlan at Atlantic-CAM
Clarinda, Creston/Orient-Macksburg, St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic
East Mills, Griswold, AHSTW, East Union at ACGC
Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, West Central Valley at Underwood
Audubon, Greene County, Ogden at Southeast Valley
Conestoga at Treynor
Wayne, Clarke, Davis County at Centerville
Southwest Valley, Central Decatur at Bedford/Lenox
Mount Ayr, North Andrew, South Harrison at Albany
Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North at Sioux City East
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Maryville, Savannah, Lafayette at Cameron
Louisville, Fort Calhoun at Platteview
Plattsmouth at Columbus
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Lewis Central
Denison-Schleswig, Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Sioux City West, Carroll at Lewis Central