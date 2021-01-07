KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Sidney girls hoops hosts Falls City Sacred Heart on KMA-FM later this evening. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Harlan (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Diagonal (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Shenandoah (G/B)

AHSTW at Stanton (G)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Sidney (G) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM

Audubon at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

East Union at Murray (G/B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)

Sioux City North at Gehlen Catholic (G)

Schuyler COunty at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Tri-County (G/B)

Area Missouri 

North Nodaway at Gilman City (G/B)

West Platte at South Holt (G/B)

Lafayette at Maryville (G)

Maryville at Lafayette (B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Gross Catholic (G)

Omaha Concordia at Auburn (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water (G/B)

Malcolm at Palmyra (G/B)

Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Falls City at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah, Glenwood, Lewis Central at Red Oak

Denison-Schleswig, Harlan at Atlantic-CAM

Clarinda, Creston/Orient-Macksburg, St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic

East Mills, Griswold, AHSTW, East Union at ACGC

Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, West Central Valley at Underwood

Audubon, Greene County, Ogden at Southeast Valley

Conestoga at Treynor

Wayne, Clarke, Davis County at Centerville

Southwest Valley, Central Decatur at Bedford/Lenox

Mount Ayr, North Andrew, South Harrison at Albany

Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North at Sioux City East

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Maryville, Savannah, Lafayette at Cameron

Louisville, Fort Calhoun at Platteview

Plattsmouth at Columbus 

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Clarinda at Lewis Central 

Denison-Schleswig, Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Sioux City West, Carroll at Lewis Central

