KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It’s another busy Thursday of KMAland baseball and softball action. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Lewis Central (DH)

Harlan at Clarinda (DH)

Red Oak at Atlantic (DH)

Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood (DH)

Creston at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Griswold at Essex

Stanton at Sidney 

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor at Missouri Valley

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Bedford

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley

Southeast Warren at Wayne

East Union at Central Decatur

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (DH)

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian at Lamoni

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas

Orient-Macksburg at Moravia

Murray at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

St. Albert at Nodaway Valley

IKM-Manning at South Central Calhoun

Woodbine at Logan-Magnolia

ACGC at Audubon

Riverside at CAM

Boyer Valley at Tri-Center 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Southeast Valley

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Lewis Central (DH)

Harlan at Clarinda (DH)

Red Oak at Atlantic (DH)

Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood (DH)

Creston at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Griswold at Essex

Stanton at Sidney 

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

Audubon at Underwood, 5:00 PM

AHSTW vs. Logan-Magnolia (at Underwood), 7:00 PM

Championship

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Bedford

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley

East Union at Central Decatur

Southeast Warren at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Twin Cedars

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas

Orient-Macksburg at Moravia

Murray at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Grand View Christian

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.