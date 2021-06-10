(KMAland) -- Creston visits Shenandoah for a baseball matchup on FM 99.1 and video streaming at kmaland.com.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Shenandoah On KMA-FM 99.1 & video at kmaland.com
Glenwood at Clarinda
Atlantic at Lewis Central
Harlan at St. Albert
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Underwood
AHSTW at Audubon
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Orient-Macksburg
Mormon Trail at Murray
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Lamoni at Ankeny Christian
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Non-Conference
East Union at Stanton
Kingsley-Pierson at Treynor
CAM at Lenox
Davis County at Central Decatur
Martensdale-St. Marys at Des Moines North
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Panorama
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Shenandoah
Glenwood at Clarinda
Atlantic at Lewis Central
Harlan at St. Albert
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Underwood
AHSTW at Audubon
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Orient-Macksburg
Mormon Trail at Murray
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Lamoni at Diagonal
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Non-Conference
East Union at Stanton
Fremont-Mills at West Harrison
Griswold at Nodaway Valley
Essex at Southwest Valley
CAM at Lenox
Southeast Warren at Colfax-Mingo
PCM at Wayne
Glidden-Ralston at Greene County
River Valley at Whiting