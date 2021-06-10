KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Creston visits Shenandoah for a baseball matchup on FM 99.1 and video streaming at kmaland.com

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday. 

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Shenandoah On KMA-FM 99.1 & video at kmaland.com

Glenwood at Clarinda

Atlantic at Lewis Central 

Harlan at St. Albert

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Underwood

AHSTW at Audubon

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center 

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Orient-Macksburg

Mormon Trail at Murray

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Lamoni at Ankeny Christian

Melcher-Dallas at Seymour 

Non-Conference 

East Union at Stanton 

Kingsley-Pierson at Treynor

CAM at Lenox

Davis County at Central Decatur

Martensdale-St. Marys at Des Moines North

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Panorama 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Shenandoah

Glenwood at Clarinda

Atlantic at Lewis Central 

Harlan at St. Albert

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Underwood

AHSTW at Audubon

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Orient-Macksburg

Mormon Trail at Murray

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Lamoni at Diagonal

Melcher-Dallas at Seymour 

Non-Conference 

East Union at Stanton

Fremont-Mills at West Harrison 

Griswold at Nodaway Valley

Essex at Southwest Valley

CAM at Lenox

Southeast Warren at Colfax-Mingo

PCM at Wayne

Glidden-Ralston at Greene County 

River Valley at Whiting

